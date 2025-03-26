Lindsey Vonn, recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, on what would have been her 73rd birthday. She posted an image of a page from her mom's book on her social media.

Ad

The page in the book Rise: My Story, showcases the strength through faith and persistence in spiritual growth. The image includes highlighted and annotated parts of the text focusing on faith, divine strength, and perseverance.

The Olympian shared the photo on her Instagram story, alongside a caption:

"My Mom's book on her heavenly 73rd birthday"

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @lindseyvonn

On August 26, 2022, Lindy Krohn Lund, Lindsey Vonn's mother, died at the age of 70, one year after being diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Over time, ALS causes muscle weakness and loss of movement by harming the brain and spinal cord's nerves.

Ad

Trending

Lindsey Vonn reflects on her mother's heavenly 73rd birthday following her win at Ski World Cup

Lindsey Vonn at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn made history at the Sun Valley Super-G on March 23, 2025, becoming the oldest woman to finish on a FIS Alpine Ski World Cup podium. Vonn wasn’t aiming for the top spot but skied well enough to stay in the race for a podium finish. In the lower section of the course, she was faster than everyone except Gut-Behrami and crossed the line 1.29 seconds behind, moving ahead of Brignone into second place.

Ad

This was Vonn’s 138th World Cup podium in her 408th race. Reflecting on the victory in remembrance of her mother's birthday, she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on March 25, 2025. She wrote:

"Reflecting on what I achieved this weekend on a day that would have been my Mother’s 73rd birthday… When I stood in the starting gate Sunday a sliver of sunshine came out and blanketed the first few gates of the course… if only for a second… I knew my Mom was with me. I knew it was my time to risk it all in front of so many American fans, including my father and brother. The tears that flowed after I finished were a mix of relief, pride, joy, and a feeling a great appreciation for this crazy journey I have embarked on."

Ad

Further in her post, the champion expressed her excitement and determination after securing a podium finish just 11 months after her partial knee replacement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback