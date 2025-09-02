Lindsey Vonn issues special shoutout for new coach as she targets Winter Olympics spot amid comeback from retirement

Lindsey Vonn recently made a special mention of her new coach, Aksel Lund Svindal, amid her preparation for the upcoming Winter Olympics. The skier recently wrapped up her 2024-25 skiing season in March following her comeback.The American is currently in her downtime and is gearing up to clinch a spot at the upcoming Winter Olympics with the help of her new coach. Days after announcing Svindal as her new coach, Vonn made a special mention to him by sharing a picture of him hung on a wall, where he was seen skiing. Appreciating this, Vonn penned a note on her Instagram story that read:&quot;Look who I found on the wall... coach @asvindal!!&quot;Vonn's Instagram storyVonn made her comeback to the sport in November last year after being on a long hiatus of almost six years. She retired from skiing in 2019 after sustaining several injuries and undergoing multiple surgeries. However, after a knee surgery in April 2024, she made the decision to make a comeback at the age of 45 and also solidified her legacy in the sport by concluding her season with a second-place finish in the World Cup Super G race finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.Svindal, who is a Norwegian former alpine ski racer, is one of the prominent figures of the skiing world. He has clinched two Olympic gold medals and nine World Championships medals in the course of his career. He is now a new addition in Vonn's team ahead of the upcoming new season.Lindsey Vonn welcomed her new coach to her team with a heartfelt messageWhile Lindsey Vonn is preparing for the upcoming season, she recently announced that Aksel Lund Svindal will be her new coach and also her equipment strategist to help her train better and sharpen her skills. She welcomed him to her team by sharing a bunch of pictures on Instagram and penning a lengthy note in the caption.Exuding excitement about having him as her new coach and opening up about her friendship with him, she wrote:&quot;Excited to finally announce that Olympic Champion @asvindal will be joining my team as a coach and equipment strategist for the upcoming season! 💪🏻🙌🏻 Our careers have interlinked for so many years and we have a great friendship with a lot of respect for each other. Plus, since as we have both been long time @head_ski athletes, the partnership makes perfect sense,&quot; wrote Lindsey Vonn.Opening up about their achievements together on the slopes, she added:&quot;Throwing back to when we both won overall titles back in 2008, shared super global in 2012 and even retired (the first time😉) at the same time in 2019, we’ve known each other for a long time. 😁🏆🏆 Super excited for the journey ahead… Let’s go! 🚀 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLindsey Vonn shared a heartwarming tribute for her former coach, Eric Sailer, who recently passed away at the age of 99 on August 23, 2025.