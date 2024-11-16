Lindsey Vonn lauds Mikaela Shiffrin after 29-year-old bags 98th World Cup win in Finland

Mikaela Shiffrin was recently lauded by Lindsey Vonn for clinching her 98th World Cup in the first slalom of the ski season in Finland. The skier has won 61 slaloms and 98 races overall.

The 2023-24 skiing season was a roller coaster for Shiffrin, as she commenced the season with great momentum but faced a serious crash during a downhill race on January 26. This led to a six-week rehab program for the skier, which forced her to pull out of World Cup slalom and giant slalom races.

Following this unfortunate incident, Shiffrin came back in March for the World Cup in Are, Sweden, and eventually attained the third position after winning two consecutive matches. Shiffrin is currently competing in the first World Cup Slalom of the 2024-25 season and has extended her record to 98 wins.

She bagged the win after besting Katharina Liensberger by 0.79s. The American's performance caught the eye of another exceptional skier, Lindsey Vonn, who congratulated Mikaela on X. Vonn reposted a video uploaded by the US ski & snowboard team, which showcased the entire performance of Shiffrin.

Vonn wrote:

"Congrats @MikaelaShiffrin🐐💪"

Lindsey Vonn appreciated Mikaela Shiffrin for her skiing skills

In an interview with Olympics.com, Lindsey Vonn once praised Miksela Shiffrin for breaking the record with 97 World Cup wins and also exuded excitement about the possibility of her accomplishing 100 wins.

"The fact that she didn’t just break the record but now she's going to break 100 is crazy. And I think if you look at it, it's the evolution of sports. When I broke the record, it was at 63, and I made it to 82. So that's about 20 wins," she said.

Calling Shiffrin an 'amazing advocate for the sport,' Vonn added:

"And then she broke the record, so 20 wins more than that is 100. So it kind of seems like it's going in a great direction. And, you know, we need that, ski racing needs that and she's been an amazing advocate for the sport."

Lindsey Von retired front the competitive skiing in 2019 after the World Championships and has bagged a total of 12 wins in her career, of which five were in downhill, 4 in super G, 2 in giant slalom, and 1 in combined.

Meanwhile, besides her stellar career achievements, Mikaela Shiffrin recently celebrated a personal victory as she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Aleksander Kilde.

