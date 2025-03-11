Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known as she meets Jessica Alba, Alessandra Ambrosio, and others at the Paris Fashion Week

Lindsey Vonn stole the show with her appearance at Paris Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2025 show. The latter shared glimpses of her visit in an all-black outfit.

After taking almost a six-year hiatus, citing several injuries, Vonn recently returned to the slopes. Her most recent injury was a knee problem in 2019, for which she underwent surgery in April 2024. Despite this, she decided to make a comeback in November 2024, delivering several performances at the 2024-25 Alpine Skiing World Cup season.

Events include the downhill, Super G, and World Championship races, the 40-year-old competed in it all and is currently gearing up for the La Thuile World Cup, which will be held between March 11 and 15. Amid this, Vonn recently visited Paris Fashion Week, donning a stunning Balenciaga outfit.

The skier took to Instagram, sharing pictures from the event, where she wore a black short dress paired with full-length stockings and a stylish black handbag. She also struck poses with some friends, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Danny Ramirez, Jessica Alba, and more. Vonn made her feelings known about visiting Paris Fashion Week and wrote in the caption:

"Had two days off so I snuck off to Paris to see some fashion! Wow, @balenciaga I loved the show!🔥 Thank you for having me 🙏🏻"

Lindsey Vonn opened up about the difficulties because of her knee injury

Lindsey Vonn recently appeared in an interview with CBS Morning, discussing the adversities she navigated because of her knee injury. She revealed that before getting surgery, her leg was in a bad condition, and she couldn't straighten it all day.

Opening up about the surgery, Vonn also said that she did not get it with the intention of making a comeback to the sport; however, her love for the sport made her return to the slopes after six years of retirement.

"It was really bad. I couldn't straighten it all the way. I couldn't flex it all the way and so I just stuck in this half state that ended up causing hip pain, back pain, neck pain. It wasn't just my knee unfortunately, it was kind of everything. It's just like you get to the end of your rope and you got to make a decision so, I did," Lindsey Vonn said.

" I don't need to ski. I'm Lindsey. I'm a person that loves to ski, and that's a really big distinction for me in my mind," she added.

Lindsey Vonn penned a beautiful note for her late mother, Linda Krohn, on Women's Day on March 8, calling her an inspiration.

