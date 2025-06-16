Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin pen emotional messages on Father's Day

American Alpine ski racers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin shared heartfelt tributes for their fathers on the occasion of Father’s Day. Both athletes completed their 2024-25 alpine skiing circuit and are now gearing up for the 2025-26 season, with sights set on the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn expressed deep appreciation towards her father, Alan Kildow’s constant support, and acknowledged how fortunate she feels to still have one parent with her. Vonn’s mother passed away in 2022 after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Kildow, a junior skier himself, introduced Vonn to skiing at age 2, and he was the one who helped her fall in love with the sport. On Sunday, June 15, Vonn penned an emotional note for her father on Instagram that read:

”Not much has changed since I was a kid… Thank you for always supporting me, Dad. I’m so lucky to have you as a father and to still have one parent here with me. 🙏🏻 Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. I hope you are able to spend the time with family and with lots of love.”

Mikaela Shiffrin also added a special note for her late father, Jeff Shiffrin, on the occasion. A former college ski racer himself, Jeff helped guide Mikaela in training and was always present at her races.

Mikaela Shiffrin wrote:

“Hey Dad…I received an honorary degree from Dartmouth today. Who’d have ever thought we’d have two Dr Shiffrins in the fam? 😅🥴 (One went through 12+ years of school, and one skis down a mountain 😂.)I felt a bit closer to you in the past 24 hrs—for the first time in a really long time—and I’m so grateful for that. Happy Father’s Day. I miss you, always. ❤️”

Shriffrin recently received an honorary degree from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

Lindsey Vonn plans an Olympic comeback before her final retirement in 2026

Team USA Photo Shoot - Source: Getty

In an interview with Associated Press, Lindsey Vonn mentioned her thoughts of possibly concluding her legendary career at the 2026 Winter Olympics, calling it a 'thrilling and great way to close the loop' of her journey.

“I have to keep things going, and if I can make it, it would be a thrilling and a great way to kind of close the loop on my career — I guess the second chapter of my career. But I’m really trying not to think that far ahead. I have to stick with what’s on today and tomorrow and just kind of build and get everything dialled in," she said.

Lindsey Vonn returned to the sport in late 2024 after retiring in 2019 due to a knee injury. She boasts 82 World Cup victories and three Olympic medals.

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More