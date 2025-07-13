Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin react as Iga Swiatek defeats Amanda Anisimova to win first Wimbledon Title

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin congratulated Iga Swiatek on winning her maiden Wimbledon title. The Pole defeated the USA's Amanda Anisimova with a score of 6-0, 6-0 to win the Grand Slam title in 57 minutes.

The women's singles finals raised great anticipation among fans as both players were aiming for their first Wimbledon title. Along with fans, many athletes who could not be present to witness the finals on the Center Court expressed their anticipation for the match on social media and actively shared their thoughts as the match progressed.

Lindsey Vonn, who is an ardent follower of tennis, reacted to the finals and shared her thoughts. The star Alpine skier congratulated Iga Swiatek for her massive victory and lauded Amanda Anisimova for an incredible run at the Championships.

Mikaela Shiffrin lauded the 24-year-old for her maiden Wimbledon victory.

" IGA 👏👏," wrote Shiffrin.

Vonn highlighted Swiatek's dominance on all surfaces and wrote:

"Congrats IGA!! Champ on all surfaces 💪🏻💪🏻"

Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin react to Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon victory | Instagram@espn

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

