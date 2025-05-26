Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin react as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray pay tribute to Rafael Nadal during emotional farewell

Olympic Champions Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin reacted as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray paid tribute to Rafael Nadal during an emotional farewell ceremony at Roland-Garros on Sunday. Nadal officially ended his legendary career in November last year, with 22 Grand Slam titles.

During the heartfelt ceremony, the organisers revealed a cast of his footprint set into the clay of Court Philippe Chatrier, a lasting tribute honouring the Spanish star’s dominance. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray reunited for the tribute, joining the French Open in bidding farewell to one of the greatest players in tennis history.

ESPN collaborated with SportsCenter and posted about the highlights of the farewell ceremony on Instagram. Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin expressed their reaction and joined this emotional tribute as the sports world celebrated Nadal’s legacy.

Lindsey Vonn commented on the post by writing:

“Legendary!!! The kings 👑”

Mikael Shiffrin added:

“🤩🤩🤩🤩”

The original post was captioned:

“Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray paid tribute to Rafael Nadal during an emotional farewell ceremony at Roland-Garros on Sunday. A panel displaying Nadal’s footprint was unveiled at Court Philippe-Chatrier to honour the 14-time French Open champion 🧡.”

Lindsey Vonn concluded her skiing comeback season with a podium finish in Super-G at the 2025 FIS Alpine World Cup Finals in Idaho. In the process, she became the oldest woman alpine skier to make a podium finish at the World Cup event.

Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin's 2024–25 season showcased her resilience and excellence. Despite a severe crash in November 2024 that forced her to take a break from competition, she returned strong and clinched her 100th World Cup win in February. She concluded the season with her 101st win at Sun Valley.

Lindsey Vonn plans an Olympic comeback before her final retirement in 2026

Lindsey Vonn at Team USA Photo Shoot - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn, who returned to the sport in late 2024 after retiring due to a knee injury in 2019, is now aiming to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Vonn shared her thoughts on possibly concluding her career at the Milan-Cortina Games:

“I have to keep things going, and if I can make it, it would be a thrilling and a great way to kind of close the loop on my career — I guess the second chapter of my career. But I’m really trying not to think that far ahead. I have to stick with what’s on today and tomorrow and just kind of build and get everything dialled in, she said.

“But I definitely am thinking about it (Olympics), and I hope that I can get there,” Vonn added about the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games.

The star Alpine skier holds 82 World Cup victories and three Olympic medals, one gold and two bronze. She won gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

