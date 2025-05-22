Mikaela Shiffrin makes feelings known for famous songwriter and The Voice coach Michael Bublé after his second consecutive win

Mikaela Shiffrin recently made her feelings known about the famous songwriter Michael Bublé securing his second consecutive win on The Voice. The three-time Olympic medalist skier Shiffrin graced The Voice's season 27 finale.

Ad

The Canadian musician Bublé returned to The Voice as a coach after making a debut in season 26 in 2024. The Voice's season 27 win marked his back-to-back win as coach after Adam David was announced the winner. Bublé won his first award after he coached Sofronio Vasquez last year, making him the first Filipino singer to win the show.

In season 27, Bublé joined John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini as a coach to two participants - Jadyn Cree and David. Following his recent win, the American skier, who was recently seen showing off her singing skills penned a heartfelt note, highlighting the fun she had during the final.

Ad

Trending

"That was soooooo much fun."

"@michaelbuble -- congrats," she wrote adding a celebration emoji.

Screenshot of Shiffrin's' Instagram story.

Bublé shared a few glimpses from the season and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity while congratulating the winner in an Instagram post.

Ad

"I’m still catching my breath after last nights finale. This season of The Voice was an experience I’ll never forget," Bublé wrote. "And to Adam—our winner—what an honor to walk this road with you man. You are the real deal, and I’m so proud of you. Forever grateful ❤️"

To this, Shiffrin reacted with clapping emojis in the comment section.

Ad

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Shiffrin was also seen performing a solo song with guitar at the show.

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin joins the Denver's NWSL ownership

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Sun Valley, USA. (Photo by Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin recently announced her investment in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Denver team, who are poised to make their competition debut for the 2026 season. She expressed her joy and highlighted the growth of women's sports.

Ad

"I'm beyond thrilled to join the ownership group of Denver NWSL and support something so meaningful in the community I call home. The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and—most notably-the growth of women's sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today," she wrote.

Shiffrin joined fellow skier Lindsey Vonn to invest in the NWSL team with the latter having collaborated with Utah Royals FC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More