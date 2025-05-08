Mikaela Shiffrin makes feelings known as she joins Denver's NWSL ownership

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her thoughts as she joined the ownership group of Denver's NWSL Team. Denver is set to make their debut in the National Women's Soccer League in the 2026 season.

The National Women's Soccer League is making huge strides in the women's sports space and has witnessed a massive expansion since its inception in 2013. With Boston Legacy FC and Denver set to make their NWSL debut in 2026, it takes the overall number of teams competing in the league to 16.

Mikaela Shiffrin has been a huge supporter of the rise of women's sports and has often spoken about how she wanted to contribute effectively to the cause. Recently, she announced her decision to join the ownership group of Denver NWSL and shared her excitement about supporting an upcoming team from her home state of Colorado.

She expressed how Colorado has a rich culture, and the recent rise in women's sports is one of the most exciting movements both as an athlete as well as a spectator.

"I'm beyond thrilled to join the ownership group of Denver NWSL and support something so meaningful in the community I call home. The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and—most notably-the growth of women's sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today," she wrote.

Mikaela Shiffrin on the rise of women's sports

Mikaela Shiffrin spoke about the rise in women's sports in an interview with People. The American skier shared how multiple female athletes across several sports have contributed effectively to make women's sports popular on a National as well as Global stage.

Shiffrin called it a 'group effort' and expressed her excitement to witness how the current rise will change the sporting space.

"I also feel like there's an incredible number of female sports stars who are able to carry that opportunity together. There are so many who are willing to and are stepping up to the plate. And that's actually kind of what we need," she said.

"We don't need one individual female sports star who takes over the planet. We need a lot of women doing sports really, really well. And that's what we're starting to truly get. So it's incredibly flattering but I more see it as maybe more of a group effort than I ever did before," she added.

Additionally, Shiffrin shared that even though the road might have many hurdles, one must keep on persevering as they strive to achieve their long-term goals.

