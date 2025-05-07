Breezy Johnson teases Mikaela Shiffrin as latter dribbles a soccer ball after NWSL team ownership announcement

The most decorated alpine skier, Mikaela Shiffrin, has recently become an investor in the National Women’s Soccer League's Denver team. She shared her thoughts on the same through the Denver NWSL team's official Instagram handle, which attracted a response from her teammate Breezy Johnson.

Ad

Throughout her career, Mikaela Shiffrin has won two gold medals and one silver medal at the Olympics. She also recorded a historic feat with her 101st World Cup win at the 2025 Women’s World Cup finals in Sun Valley in the slalom race event. Shiffrin and Johnson won the gold medal in the 2025 World Alpine Ski Championships in the team combined event.

The Colorado native has now joined the ownership squad of Denver NWSL, which will make their debut with the 2026 NWSL season alongside another team, the Boston Legacy FC. She has become the latest investor to join the prominent women's soccer league.

Ad

Trending

Mikaela Shiffrin featured in Denver NWSL's official Instagram post that saw the iconic skier expressing her elation on joining the group as an investor and dribbling a soccer ball in the end. Commenting on her moves, Breezy Johnson mentioned:

"Miki I know you're good with a soccer ball but dribbling in the same room as your globes isn't advisable... take it to the pitch!"

Ad

Breezy Johnson's comment on Denver NWSL's post featuring Mikaela Shiffrin - Source: via @denvernwsl on Instagram

Denver NWSL's Instagram handle captioned the original post:

Ad

"The most decorated alpine skier in history 👑 Welcome to the squad, @mikaelashiffrin"

Ad

Breezy Johnson has won the gold medal in the downhill event at the 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, which were held in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria.

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on the importance of receiving coaching in her career

Mikaela Shiffrin has become one of the greatest alpine ski racers and has amassed numerous accolades throughout her eminent career. During an interview with Lewis Howes on 'The School of Greatness,' she shared her thoughts on the importance of coaching in her career.

Ad

"I've been really lucky with my coaches, starting off with my parents. My first coaches in my life. They both taught me how to ski, and like I said, my mom she's been my coach since I learned how to ski, but she traveled with me my first year in the World Cup; she still travels with me now. People have a bit of a misunderstanding, and they don't realise how much of an impact she has on my career. She's a very important coach," she said [19:31 onwards]

Ad

Shiffrin has 15 World Championship medals, out of which eight are gold medals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More