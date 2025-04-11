Mikaela Shiffrin's mother Eileen makes feelings known about celebrating the skier's latest honor

Mikaela Shiffrin's mother, Eileen, made her feelings known as the alpine skier got inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. Shiffrin came off a rollercoaster 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup season, extended her medal tally to 101, but missed several races due to an injury.

Mikaela Shiffrin has been a dominant force in the alpine skiing realm, achieving her 101st World Cup win to become the most decorated skier in history. She even earned two Olympic gold medals and five overall World Cup champion titles in her storied career.

Shiffrin, who received nominations for the Laureus Sports Awards seven times, was recently inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. She was joined by fellow inductees Larry Brown, Simon Fletcher, Troy Tulowitzki, Bubbles Anderson, and Lisa Van Goor.

The alpine skier's family was present to witness her receive the major honor at the ceremony at the Hilton in downtown Denver on Wednesday. Her mother, Eileen Shiffrin, was all praises for her daughter and shared a picture carousel of the star-studded event, featuring other inductees, on her Instagram handle. She also expressed gratitude to CSHOF for welcoming them in its 60th anniversary.

"We celebrated Miki being inducted into the CO. Sports Hall of Fame last night joined by special friends and our family. So many great athletes being honored and celebrated as well as Miki. It was an evening recognizing sport and some very interesting stories of the awardees' journeys to end up at the elite level. Thank you CSHOF for including us in your 60th Anniversary."

Mikaela Shiffrin was sidelined for nearly two months after suffering an abdominal puncture in a giant slalom race in November 2024. She returned to the World Championships, partnering with Breezy Johnson in the team combined event and winning the feat.

Mikaela Shiffrin's mother Eileen congratulated her daughter for showing perseverance in the 2024/25 World Cup season

Mikaela Shiffrin at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Slalom - (Source: Getty)

Shiffrin's mother has constantly supported her daughter in her career endeavours. Always the first person to celebrate her milestone achievements, Eileen was amazed to see her daughter pull herself back up after a harrowing injury and record 101 wins on the World Cup circuit. After the Olympian capped her season with a slalom win in Sun Valley, Idaho, her mother shared a long post on Instagram, reading:

"Well that's a wrap for the season. Congrats to Miki for her amazing perseverance this season. It was a tumultuous winter but sometimes where a door closes, a window opens just enough for great things to still happen. What a day we had yesterday in the last race at WC finals with Miki's win"

The caption was paired with season-end party pictures as the skiers and their families engaged in heartfelt conversations, drinks, and delectable food. Shiffrin will now gear up for the upcoming season, starting in October 2025.

