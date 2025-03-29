Mikaela Shiffrin's mother Eileen pens a heartwarming as she congratulates the Skier for historic season

Mikaela Shiffrin's mother, Eileen Shiffrin, penned a note for her daughter, congratulating her for a stellar season. The skier had a historic 2024-25 season as she made an incredible comeback after her injury and set records in the World Cup.

Shiffrin recorded her 100th World Cup victory during a slalom race in Italy on February 23, and a month later, she increased her tally to 101. She gained this victory on March 27 in Sun Valley, Idaho, by clocking a time of 1:45.92 to stand atop the podium and defeat the German skier Lena Duur. This victory marked the end of the American season, and now she will be gearing up for the Olympic season that begins in October.

Shortly after this achievement, Shiffrin's mother penned a heartfelt note for her daughter, exuding pride in her achievements. She shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, which carried the wholesome moments from the World Cup, and also shared a few pictures and videos that showcased them celebrating the skier's incredible season at the season-end party. The post's caption read:

"Well that's a wrap for the season. Congrats to Miki for her amazing perseverance this season. It was a tumultuous winter but sometimes where a door closes, a window opens just enough for great things to still happen. What a day we had yesterday in the last race at WC finals with Miki's win," wrote Mikaela Shiffrin's mother.

She added:

"Thanks to Sun Valley Resort and the community for putting on a great event. Thanks to Sun Valley Ski Club for helping us out so much, to Rotarun ski area for being our safe haven and once again to Kipp Nelson for an amazing season end party last night."

Along with the 101st victory, Mikaela Shiffrin also earned her 157th podium finish.

Mikaela Shiffrin's mother shared a heartwarming birthday note for the skier

Mikaela Shiffrin turned 30 years old on March 13, 2025, and received an adorable wish from her mother, Eileen, on the latter's Instagram. She uploaded a series of pictures that carried the skier's childhood pictures to her competing on the slopes as an adult.

Along with this, she shared multiple other pictures, showcasing glimpses of the fun times they spent together. Apart from the cute pictures, Eileen also wrote a cute caption wishing her daughter 'happy birthday' and appreciating her for her skills and her kind nature.

"Happy birthday to the world's best daughter. I have been so blessed with the boundless joy you have enriched my world with for 30 years. Your inner beauty is unique and in my eyes, reminding me so much of your exceptional and beloved Nana. You are truly the kindest and most genuine of living creatures.I have cherished every moment we have been able to share on this crazy escapade we have been stumbling through forever now," Mikaela Shiffrin's mother wrote.

Here is the full caption:

Mikaela Shiffrin recently fulfilled her 20-year-long wish of seeing the northern lights with her mother. She shared the video of the wholesome moment on Instagram, showcasing the bond she shares with her mother.

