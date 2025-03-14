Mikaela Shiffrin's mother Eileen pens a heartfelt note for the World Cup champion on her birthday 

Mikaela Shiffrin's mother, Eileen, penned a heartfelt note on the occasion of the Alpine Skiing World Cup champion's birthday. The American Alpine skier recently celebrated her 30th birthday after making a remarkable comeback in the 2024/25 season.

Ad

Shiffrin suffered an injury early in the Alpine Skiing season and underwent surgery. After undergoing a rehabilitation and recovery program for about six weeks, Mikaela Shiffrin returned to the slopes. The American skier etched her name in history books by winning her 100th World Cup title Sestriere.

A couple of weeks later, Shiffrin celebrated her 30th birthday, and Eileen, posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, reflecting on their bond. She expressed how her daughter emerged stronger and wiser after facing multiple shortcomings and hardships in her life.

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, Eileen expressed how she was inspired by Mikaela Shiffrin's immense grit and determination towards her goals.

"Happy birthday to the world's best daughter. I have been so blessed with the boundless joy you have enriched my world with for 30 years. Your inner beauty is unique and in my eyes, reminding me so much of your exceptional and beloved Nana. You are truly the kindest and most genuine of living creatures.I have cherished every moment we have been able to share on this crazy escapade we have been stumbling through forever now," she wrote.

Ad

"We have been through indescribable and paralyzing heart break through these recent years. Through it all, you never lost your sense of kindness and like a phoenix you have risen above it all, over and over again, stronger, wiser, more determined," she added.

Ad

When Eileen penned a loving note after Mikaela Shiffrin's 100th World Cup win

Eileen Shiffrin at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Giant Slalom - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin's mother Eileen penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram after the American skier registered her 100th World Cup win last year. Eileen expressed how she was amazed by her daughter's incredible performance and determination to achieve great heights in her career.

Ad

Her mother extended her heartfelt wishes to all the winners of the World Cup.

"Congrats to all of these athletes for their courage, resilience and tenacity, not to mention performance. And to Miki who thought she may not ski again this season- a Gold medal in an inaugural event at WSC, plus a record setting 100th. These women never cease to amaze me," she wrote.

Eileen Shiffrin also expressed how she was amused by the skiers who put forward incredible performances despite facing a lot of ups and downs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback