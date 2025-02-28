“Thought she may not ski again this season" - Mikaela Shiffrin’s mother makes her feelings known on her daughter's milestone acheivement

Mikaela Shiffrin's mother, Eileen Shiffrin, praised her daughter and the latter's team for their incredible victories this year. The skier recently made a comeback to the sport after a crippling injury.

Shiffrin etched her name in history books after registering her 100th World Cup victory on February 23 in Sestriere, Italy. She clocked the fastest combined time of 1:50.33 to win the race. She defeated Zrinka Ljutic by 0.61s, and the bronze medal was bagged by her fellow American skier Paula Moltzan.

A few days prior, she won a gold medal in the first-ever combined team event at the World Championships in Saalbach with her partner and childhood teammate, Breezy Johnson. This was Shiffrin's 15th record-breaking gold medal.

After these incredible wins, the American's mother took to her Instagram account, sharing a bunch of photos and penning a heartfelt note in the caption. She lauded her daughter and her teammates for their exceptional achievements and also reflected on her daughter's journey after injury, where the latter thought that she wouldn't ski this year again.

"Several weeks of incredible performance from our ladies who are still smiling despite ups and downs and being so far away from home. Congrats to all of these athletes for their courage, resilience and tenacity, not to mention performance. And to Miki who thought she may not ski again this season- a Gold medal in an inaugural event at WSC, plus a record setting 100th. These women never cease to amaze me," wrote Mikaela Shiffrin's mother.

Mikaela Shiffrin made her feelings known about the battles she faced before returning to skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin had a good start in the 2024-25 season but was soon sidelined from the World Cup circuit after meeting a crash in the giant slalom in Killington on November 30, 2024. Following this injury, she went through surgery to pull out an old hematoma from a deeper cavity, leading to days of rehabilitation.

During this time, the stellar skier had to go through several mental and physical discomforts. She spoke about the constant difficulty she faced in making her muscle work in an interview with CNN.

"It’s been such a constant grind to get my muscles back to a functioning place. In the context of ski racing, the obliques, internal and external, are some of the most important muscles that we have. Besides our legs, it’s some of the most important parts of the body. … It’s been a really, really big, very steep uphill battle just to get back to skiing," said Mikaela Shiffrin.

A few months ago, in November 2024, Mikaela Shiffrin fulfilled her 20-year-long dream of witnessing the northern lights with her mother.

