Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde pens heartfelt wish for Olympian on 30th birthday

Mikaela Shiffrin received a heartfelt note from her fiancé Aleksander Kilde on her 30th birthday. The latter, who is currently sidelined in the ongoing 2024/25 World Cup season, has been the biggest support of the alpine skier since 2021.

The American skier, who is inarguably the most decorated in history, got engaged to Kilde in April 2024 amid his recovery from injuries he suffered at the 2023/24 World Cup circuit.

On March 13, the 100-time World Cup winner celebrated her 30th birthday, ahead of the World Cup finals later in March. She received a heartwarming birthday note from her fiancé on Instagram. The video montage posted with the note captured the memories the couple made over the years.

The clips included fashionable outings, fun getaways, and adorable selfies in various settings.

"Happy birthday Mikaela! Time spent with you is my absolute favorite time. Let’s keep making memories together," the Norwegian skier wrote.

Mikaela Shiffrin got off to a good start in the current season but succumbed to an injury while competing in a giant slalom race in November 2024. She cheered on her teammates while recovering for two months before returning to the World Championships in Saalbach. She won the team combined title with Breezy Johnson last month.

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde was all praise for her when the American earned her 100th World Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin and Kilde at the Gold Medal Gala - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin was already reigning in the all-time list when she surpassed the legendary Swedish skier, Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 World Cup wins in 2023. In the ongoing circuit, the former made history by winning her 100th podium in the slalom event in Sestriere, Italy.

Her monumental victory earned love from fans and athletes worldwide, besides her family. Her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, wrote a long message on Instagram to congratulate her, calling her the 'GOAT'.

"Sorry Mikaela, I know you hate the GOAT talk – but sometimes your man should be allowed to brag 🐐Today you hit your 100th World Cup victory - wow! So proud of you, and good luck to whoever dares to chase that record 😆But what stands out even more is the person you are every day - that’s far greater than any number of victories. As you best say yourself - «it’s just a number»."

He added:

"On another note, I watched this from a hospital bed - just after a planned and (hopefully 🤞🏻) my last shoulder surgery."

Kilde even showered praises on his fiancée as the American, Mikaela Shiffrin, became the alpine skier with the most podium finishes (156).

