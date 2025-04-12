Mikaela Shiffrin turns up the glamor in black-and-gold dress at Colorado Sports Hall of Fame night

Mikaela Shiffrin dropped pictures from the CO Sports Hall of Fame ceremony, where she rocked a black-and-golden dress. Shiffrin came fresh off concluding the 2024-25 Alpine Skiing World Cup season with a record 101 wins.

In November 2024, Shiffrin was forced to leave the slopes after suffering a harrowing Giant Slalom injury. The abdominal puncture required immediate surgery to remove the old hematoma from the wound. Shiffrin's journey was marred for two months, but she persevered and returned to the World Championships in February 2025.

Shortly after, the Siestere slalom slopes witnessed her make history as she earned her 100th World Cup win. The monumental feat was followed by a season-end slalom victory that extended her medal tally to 101. In honor of her achievements, Mikaela Shiffrin was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, alongside five other sporting personalities.

Recently, she attended the induction ceremony with her family and shared frames with her fellow inductees. The two-time Olympic gold medalist shared pictures from the event she attended in a black-and-gold outfit with subtle jewelry and makeup.

Her Instagram caption read:

"Dresses or dumbbells?"

Shiffrin's mother, Eileen, an attendee at the event, beamed in pride as her daughter received the major honor. She uploaded pictures from the night and penned a long note that read:

"We celebrated Miki being inducted into the CO. Sports Hall of Fame last night joined by special friends and our family. So many great athletes being honored and celebrated as well as Miki. It was an evening recognizing sport and some very interesting stories of the awardees' journeys to end up at the elite level. Thank you CSHOF for including us in your 60th Anniversary."

Shiffrin got engaged to her long-time boyfriend and Norwegian skier, Aleksander Kilde, in April 2024.

Mikaela Shiffrin emotionally reflected on her 2024-25 season after her victorious slalom run in the finale

Shiffrin at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Slalom - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin's hard work and determination paid off when she brought the crowd to the edge of their seats with her 100th win. She garnered more praise after her 101st win on the circuit, becoming the most decorated alpine skier, man or woman. After her final slalom event in Idaho, the 30-year-old reflected on her season and wrote on Instagram:

"A rollercoaster-thrill-of-a-season indeed… you made this finale so special, Sun Valley.🌞 Thank you to all of the fans, organizers and course workers for bringing so much energy and enthusiasm to the day. I’m so grateful that my own journey led me to be able to cap off the season with that race, and to share it with a team who has worked their tails off in order to make that possible.."

Mikaela Shiffrin will be back in action for the next World Cup, scheduled to begin in October.

