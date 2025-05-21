Mikaela Shiffrin's musical talent stuns fans during 'The Voice' finale shoot

Legendary competitive alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin recently appeared in The Voice's season 27 finals, surprising her fans. The three-time Olympic medalist sang a solo song with a guitar in the presence of prominent industry personalities Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini.

Shiffrin, the most decorated alpine skier of all time, has cemented her legacy in the sport by clinching her 100th World Cup victory in a slalom race event in February 2025 in Sestriere, Italy. The U.S. Ski Team athlete concluded her last season with another victory, which was her 101st World Cup win in slalom. She achieved the historic feat in Sun Valley, Idaho. Apart from her Olympic feats, the skier also holds 15 World Championship medals, out of which eight are gold medals.

The founder of Golden Hour Marketing and public relations, Megan Harrod, shared Shiffrin's appearance on the singing reality competition television series, 'The Voice'. The skier surprised her fans by performing her solo song with a guitar in the final of the 27th season, in the presence of a five-time Grammy Award nominee, singer-songwriter, Kelsea Ballerini, and pop icon, Canadian singer, Michael Bublé.

Screenshots of Megan Harrod's Instagram stories featuring Mikaela Shiffrin | Source: IG/meganharrod

She has also been nominated to the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team for the 2025-26 season along with 48 other athletes. The athletes were formally nominated to the team in May, and according to their acceptance and fulfilment of the team's criteria, they will be selected to the team officially in September 2025.

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on her joining the Denver team's NWSL ownership group

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Elite alpine skier, Mikaela Shiffrin, has recently joined the ownership group of the National Women's Soccer League's Denver team. The team will debut in NWSL's 2026 season. The Vail, Colorado, native expressed her thoughts on her latest endeavour as per ESPN.

"I'm beyond thrilled to join the ownership group of Denver NWSL and support something so meaningful in the community I call home. The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and -- most notably -- the growth of women's sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today."

She continued:

"To be part of it, and to help bring professional women's soccer to Colorado, is not only an incredible investment opportunity -- but it is both an honor and a joy."

Till now, the alpine skier has registered 157 World Cup podiums.

