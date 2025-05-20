"Pressure wasn't entirely off"- Mikaela Shiffrin opens up about competing after winning the 100 World Cup title of her career

Mikaela Shiffrin talked about feeling extreme pressure going into the Slalom finals despite already winning the 100th race at the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup. Shiffrin was sidelined for two months after suffering an abdominal puncture in the giant slalom in November 2024, but concluded the season with 101 wins.

Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated skier of all time, ended the previous World Cup season with 97 victories and extended her medal tally to 100 in Sestiere, Italy, in the 2024/25 circuit. She faced a setback in Killington in November 2024, suffering an injury in her abdomen while competing in the giant slalom. She took a break for two months to recover and return to skiing in good health.

Though she came back dominantly at the World Championships, winning the team combined event, she lost her chances to be in the running for the overall title. But, her mission was to reach 500 World Cup points to give a kick-start to the upcoming season. Talking about the pressure of winning the race in the slalom finals in Sun Valley, she said:

"Most people didn't really realize that the pressure wasn't entirely off when we went to Sun Valley. The World Cup points situation especially how it relates to start number is a little bit complicated little bit funky, but long story short. Hitting 500 overall points helps your start number in all disciplines and that was a really big goal for me to finish off the season hitting the 500 point threshold to help with my GS start number for next season. So, that added a sense of urgency for me for that final race." (2:16 onwards)

Shiffrin was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame after her World Cup success.

Mikaela Shiffrin got emotional after securing her 100th World Cup win after days of struggle

Mikaela Shiffrin on the podium at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Shiffrin's injury left her heartbroken as she was on pace to win her 100th World Cup victory. She went through rehabilitation for months and returned on the slopes, but was sceptical about giant slalom since she suffered the puncture in that event.

On February 23, 2025, Mikaela Shiffrin clocked 1:50.33 to leave Croatian skier Zrinka Ljutic in second and American Paula Moltzan in third. Following the triumph, the 30-year-old shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram and expressed gratitude to her team and close ones for their undying support.

"The support and kindness and congratulations my team and I have received have been overwhelming (in the best way)… thank you all so much! Sharing this with teammates and especially on the podium with @paulamoltzan was truly unforgettable. (& @zrinkaljutic too!)"

Mikaela Shiffrin boasts two Olympic gold medals in her resume and was named in the 100 most influential people in the world list by Time magazine in 2023.

