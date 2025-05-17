Mikaela Shiffrin makes her feelings known about spending quality time with fiancé Aleksander Kilde amid hectic schedule

Mikaela Shiffrin recently opened up about spending time with her fiance, Aleksander Kilde, after the conclusion of the 2024-25 skiing season. The American delivered an impressive performance this season after recovering from the devastating crash in Killington in November 2024.

Shiffrin made a comeback in January 2025, and after delivering a few non-podium finishes, she once again rose to dominance after securing her historic 100th World Cup win in Sestriere, Italy. She concluded her season with 101 World Cup victories, the last one coming in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Following this, she reunited with her fiance, Kilde, who is currently out of action, as he is recovering from his crash in Wengen. Shiffrin recently shared a video on her Instagram handle, showcasing the special moments she spent with her fiance and also opened up about it, calling it 'peaceful.'

"So after World Cup finals, I got a little bit of recovery time and go visit Aleks, and, oh my gosh, I just loved being able to spend some quality time with him. We watched movies, we went for easy walks, we just chilled in the evening sun on his terrace. It was just so peaceful and such a wonderful way to come down after this entire season's craziness," said Mikaela Shiffrin.

She also added a sweet caption in the post that read:

"Love you, Aleks!!🥰"

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde, lauded the American for her 100th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin was having a tough time after her return to the slopes following her injury; however, she solidified her legacy in the sport by etching her name in history books with her 100th World Cup win. She claimed this feat on February 23 in Sestriere, Italy, where she bested Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic and Paula Moltzan to stand atop the podium.

Following this monumental victory, Shiffrin received praise from her fiance, Aleksander Kilde, who penned a long message on Instagram congratulating her for the win. Calling her the 'GOAT,' he wrote:

"Sorry Mikaela, I know you hate the GOAT talk – but sometimes your man should be allowed to brag 🐐Today you hit your 100th World Cup victory - wow! So proud of you, and good luck to whoever dares to chase that record 😆But what stands out even more is the person you are every day - that’s far greater than any number of victories. As you best say yourself - «it’s just a number»."

He added:

"On another note, I watched this from a hospital bed - just after a planned and (hopefully 🤞🏻) my last shoulder surgery."

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde have been dating since 2021, and after almost three years together, the duo announced their engagement in April 2024.

