Mikaela Shiffrin teases something 'fun' while showcasing special talent

Mikaela Shiffrin played the guitar and sang Breathe by Anna Nalick, hinting at doing something with music in the upcoming days. Shiffrin solidified her title of the most decorated alpine skier at the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup, extending her win tally to 101.

Mikaela Shiffrin wished to continue her winning streak at the recently concluded World Cup edition and started the season strong. But she suffered an abdominal puncture in November, missing several races until returning victoriously in the team combined event at the World Championships. She ended her 2024/25 World Cup campaign with her 101st win in the slalom finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Shiffrin had a couple of event outings after that and even attended an NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets with her mother, Eileen, on Mother's Day. In a recent update, she turned her focus to music, playing the guitar and singing Breathe Anna Nalick.

Hinting at something exciting to be happening soon, she wrote:

"So excited to share something fun very soo! Best guesses what it is?"

In a media event by Atomic in 2023, the 101-time World Cup winner shared how music has been an integral part of her life and career.

"I think music is a really key part of my life, my world, and for sure my performance skiing as well. I use music to help get excited for a race. I use music to help calm down after a race. I use music to cry harder when I'm crying or to laugh harder when I want to laugh. Yeah, and for sure to help kind of the dancing rhythm of how skiing can be." (Olympics.com)

Mikaela Shiffrin was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame for her alpine skiing achievements.

Mikaela Shiffrin once made feelings known about her 'rollercoaster' 2024/25 season

Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin's World Cup campaign was on the verge of ending prematurely after she crashed in the giant slalom race in Killington. Despite health struggles, she pushed her limits on her return and won back-to-back podiums. Reflecting on the resilience she showed and thanking her team for the unwavering support, the 28-year-old shared a long note on Instagram after season-end, reading:

"A rollercoaster-thrill-of-a-season indeed… you made this finale so special, Sun Valley.🌞 Thank you to all of the fans, organizers and course workers for bringing so much energy and enthusiasm to the day. I’m so grateful that my own journey led me to be able to cap off the season with that race, and to share it with a team who has worked their tails off in order to make that possible."

Shiffrin joined the ownership group of Denver in the National Women's Soccer League. A name for the extended franchise is yet to be decided, but it is expected to debut in 2026.

