Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates Mother's Day with a special NBA game courtside appearance

Mikaela Shiffrin recently enjoyed a special Mother's Day celebration with her mom Eileen. The skier attended an NBA game with her mother, sitting courtside to cheer for the Denver Nuggets.

Ad

Shiffrin is widely recognised as one of the best skiers of all-time. The American made her debut on the World Cup circuit in 2011, and went on to claim her first podium finish later that same year. Since then, the 30-year-old has gone to make history as the most successful skier to ever take to the slopes, winning 101 World Cup races and claiming 157 podium finishes.

Meanwhile, Shiffrin's mother is also a successful skier in her own right. Eileen Shiffrin was a high-school racer as a youngster, and went on to compete in masters racing later in her life. Recently, on Sunday, May 12, Mikaela Shiffrin treated her mom to a special Mother's Day celebration, taking her courtside for the Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game. She shared a glimpse of the same with fans on her Instagram story, writing,

Ad

Trending

“Courtside for Mother's Day.”

Via @mikaelashiffrin on Instagram

Mikaela Shiffrin’s mother Eileen pens a heartfelt message after the American’s World Cup Finals victory

Shiffrin at the FIS World Cup Finals (Image Source: Getty)

For Mikaela Shiffrin, her 2024-2025 World Cup season was a tumultuous journey. While she began her season on a high, the American suffered a horror crash in Killington on home ground, which made her miss a major chunk of the races.

Ad

However, Shiffrin made a triumphant return from her injuries, and she went on to make history at the Sestriere World Cup in late February, when she became the first skier to win a 100 races. A little later, at the World Cup Finals in March, Shiffrin outdid her own record by winning her 101st race in Sun Valley.

As Shiffrin wrapped up her 2024-2025 season, the skier's mother, Eileen penned a heartfelt note for the American, writing,

Ad

“Well that's a wrap for the season. Congrats to Miki for her amazing perseverance this season. It was a tumultuous winter but sometimes where a door closes, a window opens just enough for great things to still happen. What a day we had yesterday in the last race at WC finals with Miki's win.”

Ad

“Thanks to Sun Valley Resort and the community for putting on a great event. Thanks to Sun Valley Ski Club for helping us out so much, to Rotarun ski area for being our safe haven and once again to Kipp Nelson for an amazing season end party last night. Onward. XOXO,” she added.

Mikaela Shiffrin will next return to action on the slopes in late October, when the 2025-2026 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup season kicks off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More