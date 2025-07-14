Lindsey Vonn pens heartfelt note for Jannik Sinner as he defeats Carlos Alcaraz to win first Wimbledon title

Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt note for Jannik Sinner after the Wimbledon Finals. The Italian player defeated Carlos Alcaraz with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his first Wimbledon title.

Jannik Sinner has been in great form since the beginning of the 2025 season and put forward incredible performances at Wimbledon, which included defeating 24-time Grand Slam Champion, Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals to reach his first Wimbledon final. His match against Carlos Alcaraz was highly anticipated by fans, with some fans calling it a rematch of the recent French Open finals.

Lindsey Vonn has been an ardent tennis fan and follows the sport closely. She reacted to Jannik Sinner's win and congratulated the Italian with a heartfelt message on Instagram. Vonn shared pictures with Sinner from the time they had skied together on the slopes in Italy amid the offseason.

"2025 @wimbledon CHAMPION 🏆 @janniksin!!!! So proud of you my friend! What a tournament for you and your team! From Süd Tirol to London…. What a journey and it’s only just getting started!"she wrote.

Moreover, Lindsey Vonn congratulated Carlos Alcaraz for an incredible tournament and expressed her excitement to witness him compete in his future matches.

"Congrats to @carlitosalcarazz as well. I can’t wait to see many more of these we finals in the future! We are lucky to witness this next generation of tennis!" she added.

Jannik Sinner reacts to Lindsey Vonn's special message during the Australian Open

Lindsey Vonn speaks at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Previews - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn had sent Jannik Sinner a special message during the Australian Open. The American Alpine Skier extended good wishes to Sinner as he competed at the Australian Open.

"Hey Jan, I wish you all the best in Australia. F****ng crush it. Miss you," she said.

Sinner reacted to the message and shared that he had the opportunity to ski as well as play tennis with Lindsey Vonn. Moreover, he expressed his admiration for the American skier's incredible comeback to the circuit six years after her retirement.

"Yeah, that's a special message, yeah. By the way, she is doing amazing in her comeback. It's something incredible. I know her, we actually went on the slopes together. It was a very nice moment to share this with her. We played a little bit of tennis, I tried to give her some tips also. I'm not a good coach though but, it's okay," he said.

Sinner ultimately won the Australian Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in the finals with a score of 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-3.

