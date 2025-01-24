3 milestones Jannik Sinner achieved by reaching Australian Open 2025 final

Jannik Sinner is through to his second consecutive final of the Australian Open. He came through a rather straightforward 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2 win over Ben Shelton to book his spot in the summit clash.

The only man standing in the Italian’s way of a successful title defense is Alexander Zverev. That said, the run has already seen him achieve a few career milestones.

Before we take a look at the final and Sinner’s prospects of making it two in a row Down Under, let’s take a look at three milestones Jannik Sinner achieved by reaching Australian Open 2025 final:

Jannik Sinner is now on his longest career winning streak

Jannik Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak. (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner has not lost a match since the start of October last year, when Carlos Alcaraz got the better of him in the China Open final.

Trending

The incredible 20-match run has seen him lift the titles at Shanghai Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals. It has seen him overtake his previous best streak of 19 matches, won between the Davis Cup and Indian Wells in 2024. The quality of those wins has also been top notch as well, with a majority coming against fellow top-10 names.

Here at the Australian Open, Sinner has managed to string together six wins and finds himself just one away from successfully defending his crown. He looked in sublime form during his straight-sets dismissal of Ben Shelton and will look to make it 21 on a trot against Alexander Zverev in the final.

Second-youngest to win 20 consecutive hardcourt Slam matches

Jannik Sinner has won 20 consecutive matches at the Australian Open. (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner proved that he was the man to beat on hardcourts last year by winning both the Grand Slams played on the surface: the Australian Open and the US Open.

The runs in New York and Melbourne amounted to 14 consecutive victories. Add the six that he posted at this year’s Australian Open and the number reaches up to 20. It makes him the youngest player, second only to John McEnroe, to have the number. The American had achieved the feat way back in 1981 when he captured his third consecutive US Open title.

Among the 20 wins that he has scored over the course of the three Grand Slam include those over fellow Slam winners Novak Djokovic (at last year’s Australian Open) and Daniil Medvedev (at both last year’s Australian and US Open).

Jannik Sinner is youngest to reach back-to-back finals at Australian Open in three decades

Jannik Sinner is youngest to reach back-to-back finals at Australian Open. (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner’s young career has already seen him capture two Grand Slam titles and achieve plenty of other firsts. He has, in fact, added another feather to his cap with the run in Melbourne this year: becoming the youngest player to reach consecutive Australian Open men’s singles finals since 1995.

The last man younger than Sinner achieved that feat was Pete Sampras. The American had captured his maiden Australian Open title in 1994, beating Todd Martin in the summit clash. He followed that up with a final showing in 1995 but came up short against Andre Agassi.

Sinner, meanwhile, had scored a battling win over Daniil Medvedev at last year’s Australian Open final. He will, however, be looking to buck the trend set by Sampras by making it two in a row on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback