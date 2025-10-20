Lindsey Vonn poses in a sleek black off-shoulder gown at special Rolex event on birthday

Lindsey Vonn shared a few glimpses of her appearance at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, while celebrating her birthday. Vonn turned 41 this year on Saturday. To attend the event, Vonn was seen donning a black off-shoulder dress. The Olympian paired the outfit with a giant neckpiece that extended to her mid-back, featuring 41-carat diamonds and an emerald. She completed the look with a diamond-studded Rolex watch. Sharing the pictures, Vonn extended her gratitude while embracing her 'youth.'&quot;Wait… it’s my birthday? Time flies! Honestly don’t feel older, I actually feel younger….but since I’m 41 now I thought I’d wear 41 carats 💎 and a beautiful @rolex to match. They say diamonds are a girls best friend… and her dogs haha. Thank you @rolex and the @theacademy for having me tonight. I felt like@springsteen playing just for me. It was incredible.&quot;She added:&quot;And thank you to everyone for the kind words and flowers. I wasn’t feeling great for a few reasons and my friends really showed up. Love you guys ❤️.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVonn was seen celebrating with a delicious-looking cake and a bunch of roses. The Olympic gold medalist made her return to the sport last year after a successful knee replacement surgery. &quot;No filters, no surgery&quot; - Lindsey Vonn gets real about turning 41 and being her true selfLindsey Vonn attends the Apple Original Films &amp; Warner Bros. Pictures &quot;F1&quot; World Premiere in Times Square, New York City. (Photo Source: Getty) Lindsey Vonn expressed her feelings about being her true self after she turned 41 on October 18, 2025. Sharing a selfie from the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala, she showed her authentic self, without makeup and artificial effects. Taking pride in accepting her authentic shine, Vonn wrote:&quot;No botox, no fillers, no filters, no surgery. This is 41. LFG.&quot;Lindsey Vonn shares a selfie on her birthday. (Image: Screenshot of Vonn's Instagram story.)Vonn started her sporting journey after turning three and watching her father and grandfather, who were competitive swimmers. She competed in her first race at the age of seven and quickly grew to success after earning a spot to compete in her first international competition at nine. Vonn competed in her first Olympics at the 2022 Salt Lake Winter Games when she turned 17. So far in her career, she has secured one gold and two bronze Olympic medals. The American skier came back to the sport while pursuing one more Olympic experience.