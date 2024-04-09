Lindsey Vonn reacts to Caitlin Clark's NCAA championship game against South Carolina shattering viewership records

Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to the NCAA women's championship game breoke all previous viewership records to become the most watched women's basketball game of all time.

Lindsey Vonn has been a supporter of women's sports and her being a part owner of the Utah Royal's FC has been a testiment to it. Vonn never misses a moment to appreciate great athletism and achievements of the athletes.

The NCAA women's championship game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks recorded an average of 18.7 million viewers and reached the pinnacle at 24 million. The numbers broke all previously held records, and Caitlin Clark headlining the event shot up the event's popularity to multiple folds.

Caitlin Clark took to X to express her astonishment on the record-breaking viewership numbers.

"18.7 MILLION," she wrote.

Reacting to this, Lindsey Vonn commented on her post with a set of emojis, appreciating the team and Clark for being a part of the change that is being witnessed in women's sports.

Expand Tweet

After bidding adieu to the sport of skiing, Vonn frequently attends major sporting events and is spotted cheering on from the stands. She takes to social media to appreciate new talent whenever she comes across one, even if she isn't able to attend the events.

Lindsey Vonn opens up on Caitlyn Clark's popularity

Lindsey Vonn- 2023 Time100 Next

Caitlin Clark has recently become one of the flag bearers of women's basketball. Due to her incredible performances and fierce competitiveness over the years, the popularity of the sport has sky rocketed.

Lindsey Vonn had recently opened up about Caitlin Clark's popularity. While Vonn has just set foot in investing into women's sports by being a part owner of Utah Royals FC, she plans on making more such investments to support women's sports.

Furthermore, she mentioned her desire to invest in the WNBA citing Caitlin Clark's popularity, who just concluded her college career and is all set for the WNBA draft. According to Vonn, women's basketball has received the necessary hype that it needed due to Clark's popularity in college basketball.

With positive affirmations, Vonn hopes to see similar growth in women's sports. With a staunch desire to be a part of the growth curve of women's sports, she plans to take bigger steps to achieve her mission.