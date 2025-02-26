Lindsey Vonn reacts to getting featured alongside Roger Federer, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner and other athletes in latest commercial

Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to her feature in Rolex's latest ad campaign, which also had several other sports personalities, including Coco Gauff, Roger Federer, and more. The skier recently concluded her World Championships campaign.

Vonn returned to skiing after a hiatus of almost six years after retiring in 2019, citing several injuries. Following her comeback, she competed at the FIS Fall Festival before securing a spot on the US team to compete at the 2024-25 World Cup.

Most recently, she competed in the World Championships, where she participated in the first-ever team event. She paired with AJ Hurt but secured a 16th place finish in the event after clocking 1:44.11 and her partner recording 59.76 to finish the race.

A few days after the conclusion of this event, the 40-year-old was featured in Rolex's ad along with Gauff,Federer , Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and more. The brand shared a video of the fusion of special moments from their career and added the caption:

"The members of the Rolex family inspire the dreams and achievements of today and shape those of tomorrow. REACH FOR THE CROWN."

Reacting to this with emojis, Vonn commented:

Lindsey Vonn’s comment on Instagram

Lindsey Vonn opened up about her comeback

Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships (Image Source: Getty)

In an interview with BBC's Ski Sunday, Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about her comeback to the sport after almost six years. The athlete retired after having a severe knee injury for which she had to undergo surgery. However, in the interview, the skier said that she never expected she would be back to the sport and race on challenging hills like St. Anton.

"Even when I said I was going to race again, I didn't even expect to race in St Anton, because I thought there would be no way I'd be ready to race there. It's such a challenging hill. I've definitely far exceeded my expectations by a long shot," said Lindsey Vonn.

The 40-year-old was also criticized by some for her comeback. Reflecting on this, she said:

"I don't know why my comeback was such a big problem. I'm not hurting anyone doing what I'm doing. I think my answer was pretty clear last weekend. There was one apology, publicly, on a podcast. But my phone didn't ring and I don't accept anything other than a phone call because what they said about me is totally unacceptable and disrespectful."

Lindsey Vonn further spoke about how she took care of her knee during her retirement and shared the details about the recovery process.

