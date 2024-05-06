Lindsey Vonn reacts to Iga Swiatek winning the Madrid Open clinching her 20th career title on the Hologic WTA Tour

Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to Iga Swiatek winning the Madrid Open 2024 and, in the process, clinching her 20th career title on the Hologic WTA Tour. Vonn was recently present in Madrid, Spain, to witness some of the matches in the early stages of the tournament.

Lindsey Vonn cheered on Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Carolina Wozniacki during her visit to the Madrid Open. The Alpine skiing star never misses an opportunity to witness great sporting events. Despite retiring from Alpine skiing in 2019, Vonn remains connected to sports and takes great effort to promote women's sports.

Iga Swiatek clinched the Madrid Open title after a tough fight in the finals against Aryna Sabalenka in three sets 7-5,4-6, 7-6 (9). The match was one of the most exciting matches of the tournament which kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout the game. The two players put forward an incredible show in the finals.

Lindsey Vonn took to X to congratulate Iga Swiatek on winning the tournament.

"Let’s gooooooo Iga!," she wrote.

Vonn has been cheering for Swiatek since the beginning of the tournament and extended her support to the Polish tennis player as she passed through the different rounds of the tournament.

Iga Swiatek opens up on learning from Lindsey Vonn

2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Red Carpet

Lindsey Vonn has been an inspiration to upcoming athletes. Throughout her skiing career, she became the epitome of hard work and carried a never-give-up attitude due to which many athletes look up to him.

Iga Swiatek opened up on taking inspiration from Lindsey Vonn during a press conference. The Polish tennis player revealed the conversation they had and what she learned from it.

“I feel like for sure she’s the person to talk to if I need advice or I just want to talk to somebody who’s cool, because she’s really cool. We’ve been actually kind of talking about also, the mental game here. She gave me some tips, so maybe she wanted to be part of the team. But for sure you can feel like, I don’t know, her power even with the way she talks and her confidence. So for sure this is something that I might learn from her," she said. (timestamp- 2:42)

Apart from being an inspiration to young women, Vonn is taking the initiative to promote women's sports and recently became a part owner of the Utah Royals FC to contribute effectively and be a part of the growth of women's sports all around the globe.