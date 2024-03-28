Lindsey Vonn reacts to Serena Williams' ex-coach being "hilariously" linked to Novak Djokovic

Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to Serena Williams' ex-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou on being linked to Novak Djokovic after the latter announced he had parted ways with his former coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Vonn has always been an avid lover of sports and is often seen at sporting events. Being vocal about her love for tennis, she frequently comments about tennis tournaments and players on her social media handle. With everything moving fast in the sports world, it is always abuzz with controversies.

Recently, Djokovic announced that he would be parting ways with his former coach Ivanisevic after a six-year stint. This meant the end of one of the most successful partnerships in the game with some incredible achievements together, including 12 Grand Slam wins and a consistent stay at the No. 1 spot.

Social media started to flood with speculations and memes on the matter. One such meme caught Vonn's eye and she couldn't help but react to it. The meme had Serena Williams' ex-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, calling Novak Djokovic after his split with his coach.

Vonn reacted to the meme with a reply on X:

"I’m sorry but this is hilarious," she tweeted

Mouratoglou has coached the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Serena Williams and was also Simona Halep's coach in 2022 when she was banned for doping and is currently the coach of Holger Rune.

A brief look at Lindsey Vonn's GOAT controversy

Lindsey Vonn recently posted a picture on X with tennis legend Roger Federer as they both went skiing on the slopes of Switzerland last month. She suggested that Roger Federer is the GOAT.

However, this statement sparked a lot of controversy among tennis fans who suggested that statistically, Novak Djokovic is the GOAT. Defending herself, the 39-year-old Olympic gold medal-winning Alpine skier, posted a clarification on what she meant.

"GOAT or greatest of all time is a subjective title. What makes someone great? Is it statistics? Is it records? Is it impact? Is it character? Is it all of the above? People have differences of opinion and that’s OK. My goat might not be your goat and there will always be a debate but opinions are just that, opinions, and everyone is entitled to them," she wrote.

A few weeks after the controversy, Vonn posted a picture with Djokovic and referred to him as the 'GOAT' as well. The American's hilarious take on the matter cooled down the Serb's fans to an extent.