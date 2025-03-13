Lindsey Vonn reacts to teammate Lauren Macuga's top-five finish at La Thuile World Cup

Lindsey Vonn has appreciated her teammate, Lauren Macuga, for her impressive performance at the La Thuile World Cup. Along with competing at the World Cup, the skier also recently turned heads at the Paris Fashion Week.

Ad

Vonn's teammate, Macuga, competed in the super-G race of the La Thuile World Cup and attained a top-5 finish. She earned a fifth-place finish in the super-G race on Thursday (March 13). The skier is currently ranked 4th, with a super-G win this season and a tied third-place finish at the World Championships. She has also qualified for the World Cup Finals.

Macuga's accomplishment at La Thuile caught Vonn's attention who shared her reaction on X:

Ad

Trending

"💪💪"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vonn has also earned a place in the World Cup Finals after three top-15 finishes, including a 4th-place in St. Anton, after her comeback to the sport after almost six years. She is currently ranked 18th in the competition. The 40-year-old competed in several races after her comeback, including the downhill, Super-G races, the World Championships and more.

Vonn ended her 2025 World Alpine Ski Championships after competing at the first-ever team event by teaming up with AJ Hurt and recorded a time of 1:44.11s to earn a 16th-place finish. Her partner clocked 59.76s in the race.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about competing in the first race after six years

Lindsey Vonn's first race after her comeback to the slopes was at the FIS Fall Festival, which was held at Cooper Mountain, Colorado, on December 8, 2024. This was technically her first race after she returned to the sport, and following this, she opened up about competing in this race and revealed that she was happy to take this step.

Ad

She shared a picture on her Instagram, showcasing her standing on the slopes in the USA team's skiing gear and penned a heartwarming note in the caption, which read:

"Happy to be able to take another step this weekend 💃🏼! Technically tomorrow will be my first race but I’m using it as a training opportunity to keep on building. 📈 100% will come in time but not tomorrow."

Ad

She added:

"It’s been 6 years since I last raced so I still have a lot of equipment to test, finding my groove and really getting into racing form. I am having a lot of fun and want to keep on doing so! Cheers to the next step in this incredible and exciting journey! Appreciate all of the amazing support ❤️ 🙏🏻"

Ad

Lindsey Vonn is currently preparing for her next race at the La Thuile World Cup on March 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback