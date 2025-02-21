Lindsey Vonn rocks an all-white jumpsuit as she poses with matching Range Rover in snow

In the latest update, Lindsey Vonn garnered attention with her white attire, which matched her Range Rover in the snow. The skier recently returned from her World Championships campaign.

Ad

In the FIS Ski World Championship in Saalbach, Vonn attained a 15th-place finish in the downhill event by clocking 1:43.25. Apart from this, she couldn't compete in the super-g race as she met a slight crash with the 11th gate.

Along with these races, she also participated in the new team combined event, pairing with Aj Hurt. The duo ended up in the sixteenth place with the latter recording 59.76 and Vonn registering the time of 1:44.11.

Ad

Trending

Just a few days after the conclusion of the Championships, Vonn shared an update about visiting the Range Rover house. The skier turned heads by sharing a picture, of her attire matching with the background and the car, on her Instagram story. She donned a white jumpsuit while posing with a white Range Rover standing in a snowy background. The story's caption read:

"Matching."

Lindsey Vonn’s Instagram story

Ahead of this visit, Vonn shared a cute reunion with her dog Leo after returning from the championships. Her dog was recently diagnosed with blood cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Showing off her love for him, the skier shared an adorable picture posing with him on her Instagram story and wrote:

Ad

"Finally home with my boy❤️"

Lindsey Vonn opened up about her mindset for competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics

Shortly after returning to the sport after almost a six-year hiatus, Lindsey Vonn sat for a conversation with Today.com on December 10, 2024. Here she spoke about the possibility of competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Cortina, where the skier has won 12 World titles in 10 years.

Ad

She was questioned if these records affected her decision to compete at the Winter Games. Revealing that she doesn't want to put any expectations, she said:

"I mean, it didn't. It's definitely not a factor in what I'm doing now. I would say, you know, I think everyone knows how much I love Cortina. You did point out my record there. I, I have some, a couple of a couple of wins and, you know, if I can let's see what happens. But I don't want to put any expectations on it," said Lindsey Vonn.

Ad

She added:

"You know, like I said, no one's done this before with the knee replacement. I am slightly older than I was before. I think I held all the records for being the oldest World Cup winner in when I was 33 years old. So I don't know. I don't want to put any expectations, but if I could, that would be amazing."

Lindsey Vonn recently also opened up about her mental health struggle amid comeback to the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback