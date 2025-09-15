Lindsey Vonn rocks silver shimmery dress as she celebrates 10th anniversary of her foundation

Lindsey Vonn was seen in a silver shimmery dress celebrating the 10th anniversary of Lindsey Vonn Foundation at the Grand Hyatt in Park City, Utah. The foundation provides sports-based scholarships and empowerment programs for girls from underprivileged communities.On Sunday, September 14, Vonn posted a series of snaps from the event on Instagram. The celebration took place on September 13 with the theme 'A Decade of Disco.' Vonn was dressed in a silver shimmery dress, paired with black strappy heels. Lauren Macuga and Picabo Street were also in attendance.The athlete shared glimpses and wrote in her caption:&quot;What an amazing night celebrating 10 years of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation and an incredibly successful fundraiser. We couldn’t do it without the support of literally everyone, our volunteers and staff, sponsors, donors, local community, our mentors and scholarship recipients, and everyone who attended. Means so much to me and especially to the young women the foundation serves. Thank you so so much! Cheers to paying it forward for the next generation! 💛🙏🏻&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVonn has also stepped up for other fundraising initiatives. Before celebrating her foundation’s 10th anniversary, Lindsey Vonn helped raise funds for 9/11 victims.Meanwhile, Vonn is currently in her off-season but has already started training for the upcoming Winter Olympics. She was seen training in Chile and her next session starts tomorrowLindsey Vonn aims for an Olympic comeback before final retirementCharity Day 2025 Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group - Source: GettyLindsey Vonn made her return to the sport in late 2024 after announcing her retirement in 2019. Preparing for her Olympic return nearly six years after retiring, Vonn has hinted at concluding her career after the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.In a January 2025 interview with the Associated Press, she shared that:&quot;I have to keep things going, and if I can make it, it would be thrilling and a great way to kind of close the loop on my career, the second chapter of my career. But I’m really trying not to think that far ahead. I have to stick with what’s on today and tomorrow and just kind of build and get everything dialed in. But I definitely am thinking about it (Olympics), and I hope that I can get there,&quot; Vonn added about the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games.Vonn’s comeback to the slopes has been promising. Although she struggled initially, she registered a podium finish in her comeback season at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals in Idaho.