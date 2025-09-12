"We traded 300 million?"- Lindsey Vonn steps up to raise money for 9/11 charity while honoring victims and heroes

Lindsey Vonn recently raised money for a 9/11 charity, showcasing her respect and honor for the victims and heroes of the incident. The American also has a foundation that helps underprivileged young girls by providing them with scholarships.

Vonn is currently in her off-season and is training for the upcoming Winter Olympics. She usually shares glimpses of her downtime on social media, and most recently, she shared information about raising funds for victims who were affected by the 9/11 attacks.

The 40-year-old honored the victims by participating in the initiative launched by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. Taking to her Instagram story, the American shared a picture of her making trades, where she was seen posing with a telephone and wrote a caption that read:

"Making trades for charity @cfrelieffund #september11 #neverforget."

Vonn's Instagram story

Following this update, she shared another picture of her sitting in an office and wrote in the caption:

"Wait we traded 300 million?!...👀⁉️ #cfrelieffund," Lindsey Vonn said.

Vonn's Instagram story

In June this year, the skier celebrated the ten-year anniversary of her foundation named Lindsey Vonn Foundation (LVF).

Lindsey Vonn opened up about her appearance at the upcoming Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn made a comeback to skiing in November last year, after a hiatus of almost six years following her retirement in 2019. After competing in several events, she finally bounced back to her form, concluding her season with a second-place finish in the World Cup Super G race finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The 40-year-old was invited to the Laureus Awards in Madrid, where she made her feelings known about her comeback. She also mentioned her plans for the upcoming Winter Olympics. (as quoted by CNN)

“Never in a million years would I have ever expected to be back here. I mean, when I saw you last, it was emotional because I was ending my career and that was it. That was the end, and I definitely wish that it hadn’t been the end because I love skiing and it’s always been my passion since I was a kid, but my body was no longer cooperating. Thankfully with this partial knee replacement, now I’m lucky enough to have the chance again – and, hopefully, another Olympics next year," said Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn recently shared an inspiring message amid her preparations for the upcoming Olympics, stating that she is incredibly proud and grateful for her journey.

