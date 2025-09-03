Lindsey Vonn shares inspiring message amid her preparations for the upcoming Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn recently penned an inspiring message while gearing up for the upcoming skiing season and the Winter Olympics. The American recently welcomed Aksel Lund Svindal on her team as her new coach.Vonn, who is currently in her off-season, has been enjoying her time away from the slopes and has been sharing several updates on her social media. From training for the upcoming season to attending events with her longtime sponsor, Red Bull, she has uploaded glimpses of it all.Most recently, the 40-year-old wrote an inspiring message, talking about the roller-coaster journey she has experienced. From retiring to surgeries to again making a comeback to the slopes, she expressed that she is very grateful for her story.Vonn posted a series of pictures on Instagram, showcasing her time skiing with Red Bull. As she reflected on her skiing journey, she shared a message in the caption that read:&quot;Every day is a new chapter… a new adventure, new opportunity, and chance to turn the page. I could not have imagined my story taking to where I am today… but I’m incredibly grateful. I’m writing my story one day at a time with purpose and joy. Not taking one second for granted. Make today a new chapter… write your own story.❤️&quot; wrote Lindsey Vonn. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter staying away from the sport for almost six years following her retirement in 2019, Vonn made a comeback in November last year, and after trying her best to bounce back into her form, she finally solidified her legacy in the sport by concluding the season with a second-place finish in the World Cup Super G race finals.Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about her comebackLindsey Vonn recently sat for a conversation with Olympics.com in April this year, where she opened up about what fueled her return to skiing. Revealing that after undergoing the crucial knee surgery in 2024, her body has healed and felt much better compared to the last 8 or 9 years.Making her feelings known about how her body felt ready, and since the Olympics will be held in Cortina, it will be special, as the place holds a lot of memories for her.“What fuelled my comeback was really the fact that my body was finally healed. Essentially, I had a partial knee replacement and I feel better now that I have in the last 8 or 9 years. And Cortina is a place that I've always loved. It's been a place that I hold a lot of very special memories,&quot; said Lindsey Vonn. She added:“And to have the Olympics be in Cortina, that was something that motivated me once. I would be going at 41 years old, that's never been done in ski racing for a woman and I hope that it inspires others to follow their dreams as well. I think that's been one of the coolest parts about this journey is just getting the response from people, especially women around my age, who still have dreams and aspirations.”Lindsey Vonn recently teased a return to ski training for the Winter Olympics by dropping a one-word message while sharing glimpses of her intense core workout.