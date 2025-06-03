Lindsey Vonn gets nostalgic as she opens up on her foundation’s decade of impact, unveils special gala theme for the milestone

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn shared her reaction as her foundation, named the Lindsey Vonn Foundation (LVF), celebrated ten years since its establishment. Vonn started the foundation to help young girls from underserved communities in their passions, such as providing them with scholarships and mentorship programs.

The organization was established by Vonn in 2015, with the skier now organizing a fundraiser on the occasion of its 10th year anniversary.

Lindsey Vonn is widely regarded as one of the greatest alpine skiers of all-time. She made her Olympic debut at the age of 17 at the Salt Lake 2002 Olympics, and would go on to earn three Olympic medals. Vonn once held the record for the most World Cup victories by a woman, with 82. She announced her retirement from the sport in 2019, but would go on to make her return to the sport in late 2024 at the age of 40.

Vonn shared pictures on Instagram of her foundation's gala over the years, and captioned the post with:

"I’m so proud of the positive impact we’ve been able to have on so many girls across the years, whether their chosen pursuit is in sports, being an athlete, an artist or something entirely different…"

Vonn mentioned that the 10th year anniversary foundation gala would be held on September 13th, in what promises to be another exciting occasion of her foundation's annual fundraiser.

Lindsey Vonn hopes to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan

Lindsey Vonn speaks at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Previews - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn recently discussed her hopes of competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. The 40-year-old made her return to competitive skiing after announcing her retirement in 2019, and competed in the super-G at the 2025 World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, where she finished second. She became the oldest woman to finish on a podium in a World Cup event.

Vonn was invited to the Laureus Awards in Madrid, where she spoke about her comeback. She said (via CNN):

“Never in a million years would I have ever expected to be back here. I mean, when I saw you last, it was emotional because I was ending my career and that was it. That was the end, and I definitely wish that it hadn’t been the end because I love skiing and it’s always been my passion since I was a kid, but my body was no longer cooperating. Thankfully with this partial knee replacement, now I’m lucky enough to have the chance again – and, hopefully, another Olympics next year.”

Lindsey Vonn's comeback was nothing short of remarkable as she underwent a surgery for partial knee replacement, and still managed to finish on the podium at the World Cup.

