Lindsey Vonn shares a full-circle moment with young fan as she continues her comeback in the Alpine skiing season

Lindsey Vonn's foundation recently shared a heartfelt full-circle moment on social media, highlighting a fan named Maya she met at an LVF camp eight years ago. The post includes a video of Vonn signing the fan's forehead, along with a then-and-now photo.

Eight years ago, a fan named Maya attended the LVF camp, where she met the legendary skier. She then asked the skier to sign her forehead. Now, years later, Maya was present at Beaver Creek, supporting the US Ski Team at an event where Vonn was participating. The fan once again asked for a forehead signature, recalling the memory.

The Foundation shared the story on Instagram on 28th February 2025, accompanied by a caption.

"We 💛 full circle moments like these!"

Lindsey Vonn is a four-time Olympian and has won three medals: gold in Downhill (2010), bronze in Super G (2010), and Super Combined (2018). She competed in Salt Lake City (2002), Turin (2006), Vancouver (2010), and Pyeongchang (2018). In the World Championships, she claimed eight medals, including gold in Downhill and Super G (2009), three silvers (2007, 2011), and three bronzes (2015, 2017, 2019).

Lindsey Vonn Foundation celebrates young athletes and their inspiring journeys

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Team Combined - Source: Getty

Sofia, an ambassador for the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, took the stage to share how the organization has supported her journey as a ski racer. She spoke about the opportunities it provided, allowing her to chase her ambitions.

On August 29, 2024, the event celebrated Sofia and other young women who shared their personal stories, showcasing the Foundation's impact. Vonn and her team expressed pride in their achievements and gratitude to everyone who contributed.

The video of the ambassador was shared on Instagram, accompanied by a caption:

"We are so proud not just of Sofia but of all the amazing young women who got up to speak on stage and share their story. A huge thanks also to the countless others who have been part of the Foundation's work over the past year too."

The ambassador in the video appreciated the foundation's support, saying:

"Being able to help other women and being able to inspire, especially young girls, just like Lindsey did to me, it's like a dream come true. (0:16 onwards)"

The foundation was established in 2017. It empowers women from marginalized communities by providing scholarships and hosting #STRONGgirls camp programs.

