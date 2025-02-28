Lindsey Vonn reacts to Team USA's downhill performance at Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kvitfjell, lauds Breezy Johnson

Lindsey Vonn has appreciated Team USA's performance at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kvitfjell. Along with this, she also congratulated Breezy Johnson for her podium finish at the event.

Ad

After making her comeback to the sport, Vonn competed in her very first Alpine Skiing World Cup and earned a 13th-place finish in the downhill event. Four Americans were in the top 15 of the event, including Vonn, Jacqueline Wiles in eighth position, Lauren Macuga in 15th position and Johnson earned a third-place finish, marking her first World Cup podium finish.

Highlighting these achievements of the US team and of Johnson, Vonn took to her Instagram story, sharing a collage of three pictures from the event. She posed with some of her team members in the picture and lauding the team, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Solid day team."

Individually praising Breezy Johnson, she wrote:

"Congrats @breezyjohnsonski."

Lindsey Vonn’s Instagram story

A few days ahead of this, Johnson won a gold medal at the World Championships in Saalbach in the women's downhill event. Following this, she won another gold medal in the first-ever combined team event with Mikaela Shiffrin, who won her 15th record-breaking gold medal.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn also appreciated Johnson for becoming a world champion by commenting on her Instagram post.

"You deserve it," Vonn wrote.

The 40-year-old made a comeback to the sport after taking a hiatus for almost six years due to multiple severe injuries. In her most recent injury, she went through a knee surgery.

Lindsey Vonn opened up about her comeback after six years

Lindsey Vonn at World Championships - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn recently appeared in an interview with BBC's Ski Sunday, where she made her feelings known about her comeback to the sport. The athlete retired in 2019 after suffering a serious knee injury for which she underwent surgery in April 2024. She made her comeback in November last year, and opening up about it, she said that she never expected to make a comeback to the slope and compete on challenging hills like St. Anton.

Ad

"Even when I said I was going to race again, I didn't even expect to race in St Anton, because I thought there would be no way I'd be ready to race there. It's such a challenging hill. I've definitely far exceeded my expectations by a long shot," said Lindsey Vonn.

Along with this, the American also addressed the issue of being criticized by many for her comeback.

Ad

"I don't know why my comeback was such a big problem. I'm not hurting anyone doing what I'm doing. I think my answer was pretty clear last weekend. There was one apology, publicly, on a podcast. But my phone didn't ring and I don't accept anything other than a phone call because what they said about me is totally unacceptable and disrespectful."

Lindsey Vonn was recently featured in Rolex's latest ad campaign alongside Coco Gauff, Roger Federer, Jannik Sinner and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback