"It's time to race" - Lindsey Vonn makes feelings known ahead of her return to Ski World Cup

The legendary alpine skier Lindsey Vonn has recently returned to competitive skiing after her successful partial knee replacement surgery. She has participated in multiple races since her comeback and shared her thoughts on competing in the upcoming Kvitfjell Alpine Ski World Cup 2025 on Thursday.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn is a three-time Olympic medallist with eight World Championship medals and three Junior World Championship medals. During her extensive career, she has accumulated numerous accolades and has set multiple records under her name. In her recent Instagram post, the acclaimed skier expressed her thoughts on participating in the upcoming Kvitfjell Ski World Cup starting on February 28.

“Having fun up here in Norway 🇳🇴!! It’s my first time on this track and I’m having a blast getting to know the mountain. Experimenting every day with my equipment and I think I’m making progress. Focused on trying to improve every day, even if it’s small. I’ll keep trying and keep smiling. Tomorrow it’s time to race," Vonn wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lindsey Vonn reflected her upbeat confidence through her message and revealed that she is enjoying her time skiing in the mountains. She also kept her supporters abreast with the latest information considering her development. Further, she mentioned that she is committed to building herself, even if the progress is gradual. As per the Olympics, the decorated skier wishes to conclude her exalted career at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on her Olympic win and highlights its significance

Lindsey Vonn at the Vancouver 2010 - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn won two medals, including a gold in downhill, in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and her third medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Before her Olympic wins, she had secured more than forty World Cup wins. In July 2024, she shared the magnitude of winning an Olympic medal in an interview with BBC.

Ad

“I'd won everything – I'd won world championships, all the titles. [Winning gold in North America] really set the tone of my awareness in the United States. Everyone in the terminal was staring at me and applauding for me. It was this [media] explosion that I didn't expect because I had won something like 45 World Cups before the Olympics – but no one cared until I won in Vancouver,” Vonn said.

The skier with twenty World Cup globes expressed that her experience of winning the Olympics was “very special” for her. Vonn is the first American female skier to win the gold medal in the downhill event at the Olympics. She clinched eighteen victories at Lake Louise, and in order to honor the athlete, the downhill run event in Alberta was named Lake Lindsey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback