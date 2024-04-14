Lindsey Vonn shares emotional 2021 message from late mother 

Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn shared one of her mother's previous messages from over three years back.

It has been around two years since her mother, Linda Krohn passed away. She was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and ever since then Vonn always posts about her on special days and on days she misses her.

The skiing legend recently shared one of her late mother's messages on her Instagram stories.

The message was dated on January 20, 2021, and it was about letting go of experiences and how they were a learning lesson in life.

"Miss my Mom's positive quotes she always sent me," Vonn captioned the Instagram story where she shared her mother's positive message.

Vonn recently underwent knee replacement surgery, stating that it was a decision she made after a lot of thought due to the amount of pain in her knee's lateral compartment.

"After a lot of thought, research and talking to many many doctors, I made the decision to get a knee replacement. I have severe tri-compartment degeneration but the main compartment that has been painful is the lateral compartment, or the outside of my knee," the American said.

Lindsey Vonn's special birthday wish for her late mother

Lindsey Vonn often shares pictures of herself with her mother, remembering the latter on several occasions. She still shares beautiful birthday wishes for her mother on her Instagram handle. On March 25, the 39-year-old shared an emotional birthday post for her mother wishing the best for her soul. Vonn shared a video montage of several moments with her mother throughout different stages of her life.

"Happy Birthday Mom. I honestly can't put the words together to express how I feel right now.. Sorry to my seat-mate… but I do know she’d be happy I was traveling on her bday. She always loved going to new places. Hope you're having the best day up there Mom. We really miss you down here.."

Vonn enjoyed an impressive career that saw her win three Olympic medals. These include a gold in the downhill event at the Vancouver Games, where she also won the bronze in Super-G. The American also won a bronze in the downhill event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

