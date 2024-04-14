Lindsey Vonn shares recovery update after Knee replacement surgery

Lindsey Vonn had recently undergone a knee replacement surgery. The American alpine skier had been preparing for the surgery since 2023. After completing the surgery, she is now focussing on undergoing a rehab program to make a full recovery.

Lindsey Vonn had suffered from several injuries during her skiing career. To keep her ski career thriving, she went under the knife several times but did not opt for a full replacement surgery. After retiring from the sport in 2019, Vonn explored several avenues and career paths, from a business to a stylist.

A knee replacement surgery has a long rehab period. As fans were very concerned about the ski stars' condition, she took to social media to inform her fans about the same. Recently, a couple of days after the surgery, Vonn took to Instagram stories to convey a recovery update to her fans.

Vonn was seen walking steadily with a kneecap on her right knee.

"Making Progress," she wrote.

Lindsey Vonn shares a recovery update (@lindseyvonn)

Keeping in mind all her other professional and personal engagements, she decided to go for the much-needed knee replacement surgery as that was the only medical procedure that could have acted as a permanent solution to her pain.

Lindsey Vonn's injuries throughout her career

Lindsey Vonn during Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill - Day 6

Lindsey Vonn had a long skiing career spanning over 19 years. Despite suffering several injuries throughout her career as an Alpine skier, she came back stronger every time.

Injuries usually slow down an athlete's career. She suffered from her first major ACL injury in 2007, which ultimately led to her forgoing the rest of the season for recovery.

However, the American bounced back in the next season with a greater zeal and desire to win. Her career suffered a major blow once again in 2013 during the world championship opening race.

Vonn had a devastating crash while opening the Super G contest and due to the severity of the situation, she was immediately airlifted to a nearby medical center for preliminary examination.

She suffered from several injuries in her right knee, with multiple ligament tears and a tibial plateau fracture. The injury put an end to her 2013 season's campaign. All these injuries slowly culminated in the ultimate decision to undergo a replacement surgery for a permanent solution.