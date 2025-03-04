Lindsey Vonn shares glimpses from 'solo adventures' as she visits popular church in Salzburg

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently shared glimpses of her off-time amidst the 2024-25 skiing season. Ever since her comeback, Vonn has participated in several tournaments.

Just a few days after competing in the FIS Ski World Cup leg in Kvitfjell, Norway, Vonn continued her practice sessions and also spent some of her leisure time visiting the Salzburg Cathedral Church.

Vonn took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her outing on her stories. In the pictures, the 40-year-old can be seen in a brown coat, which complemented her look with black sunglasses.

"If you know what movie was filmed here we can be friends," Vonn cheerfully wrote to her fans.

Screenshot of Vonn's story featuring glimpses of the church - Source: via @lindseyvonn on Instagram

She wrote further in her next story:

"Solo adventures"

Vonn's story featuring a sneak peek into her look - Source: via @lindseyvonn on Instagram

Ever since Lindsey Vonn's comeback to the slopes, her best stint came at St. Anton back in January, where she finished fourth in her super-g race and sixth in the downhill event.

Lindsey Vonn shares her thoughts on the criticisms amidst comeback season to skiing

Vonn during her third downhill training in Saalbach before the 2025 World Ski Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn recently opened up about some of the criticisms shared by former skiers, such as Pirmin Zurbriggen, amidst her comeback to the slopes from retirement in 2019.

In an interview, Vonn termed these critics as "close-minded" and remarked that things have developed in the medical field. Additionally, she also mentioned that she doesn't pay any interest to the comments, and several athletes have reached out to her regarding their knee and treatment injuries. She stated (via Sports Illustrated):

"Been a little frustrating, because that’s a close-minded way to think. This is 2025 a lot of things have changed. The conversation is not in the same universe as it was 25 years ago. I don’t put any weight behind those comments [from competitors who retired a long time ago], and I actually feel sorry for them. They would have benefited from these procedures. I do hope this opens people’s eyes to what’s possible. I already have skiers calling me, asking about their knees, hips."

During the conversation, Lindsey Vonn also mentioned that the mindset of the older generation about the use of technology to fix injuries must be changed.

