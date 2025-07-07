Lindsey Vonn shares grief over missing children and their families affected by devastating Texas flood

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn reacted to the news of the tragedy in Texas. Vonn expressed deep sorrow over the devastating flash floods that have claimed more than 80 lives, with search still ongoing for multiple people, including children.

Vonn shared her reaction in the wake of reports that girls from a children’s camp remain missing amid the deadly flash floods along the Guadalupe River in Texas Hill Country. The missing children are from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp.

On July 7, the American athlete shared a post from The New York Times about the catastrophic flooding that devastated Camp Mystic. She shared grief over missing children and their families.

"My heart goes out to these children and their families."

It was announced on Monday (July 7) that 27 children and counselors at Camp Mystic died in the flash floods, with search continuing for missing people.

"Ten children from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp, remain missing after intense flooding in Central Texas that began Friday. The wait for news of the missing children has been agonizing for Camp Mystic’s tight-knit community."

Lindsey Vonn is one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time, with three Olympic medals to her name, including a gold. She clinched her Olympic gold in the downhill race at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn reflects on her comeback season

Lindsey Vonn returned to the skiing circuit in late 2024 after initially retiring in 2019. In her comeback season, Vonn initially faced some challenges.

Speaking with FIS Alpine, she opened up about the difficulties she faced upon returning to competition. She noted that the Cortina d’Ampezzo World Cup was the lowest point of her season.

"I think maybe Cortina was probably a low point because I really was skiing well, and I really wanted to do well there, and I, for some reason, had some trouble with the last part of the course. But yeah, I mean that's ski racing. You know, things happen, and you just have to keep trying and keep moving forward. It's no different than any other, you know, year, or every person has the same obstacles at some point in their life," Vonn said. (1:06 onwards)

Although she faced some initial struggles, her comeback was promising, with the 40-year-old securing a podium finish in the Super-G at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals in Idaho. Currently, Vonn is gearing up for the upcoming skiing season.

