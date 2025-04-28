Lindsey Vonn shares heartfelt message on the demise of basketball player Kevin Love's father

Lindsey Vonn has shared a heartfelt tribute for basketball player Kevin Love's father, Stan, who passed away at the age of 76. Kevin shared an emotional post on Instagram, opening up about his bond with his father.

The NBA player's father passed away on April 27, and shortly after his demise, Love shared a heartwarming post on social media, mourning his death. He uploaded a picture of a young Stan in the first slide, and in the second one, he shared a picture of them holding hands. Along with this, he expressed his feelings by penning an emotional note in the caption that read:

"Dad, you fought for a long time. The hardest stretch being these past 6 months. The most painful to witness being these last few weeks. And even at the end as you continued to deteriorate - I still saw you as a Giant. My Protector. My first Hero," wrote Kevin Love.

He further wrote about how his father inspired him and mourned the times he couldn't spend with him. This post garnered the tribute of Lindsey Vonn, who penned a loving note in the comment section that read:

"I'm so so sorry. I am sure he was proud of you and he always will be.🙏❤️"

Vonn’s comment on Kevin Love's IG post | Source: Instagram/@kevinlove

Vonn lost her mother, Linda Krohn Lund, in 2022, as she was battling ALS, which is a progressive neurological disease. Her mother fought with the illness for a year after her diagnosis.

Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt message on her mother's death anniversary

Lindsey Vonn shared a heartwarming note for her mother on her second death anniversary on August 27, 2024. She shared a bunch of pictures of her special moments with her mother on Instagram and penned an emotional note about missing her every day in the caption. She also revealed how she would spend the day, writing:

"It's been 2 years without my Mom….I miss her every day… but especially today. Today I cried a little less than last year… I’m learning how to hold on to our memories together tighter. I watched some Law and Order and am going to have an ice cream for desert, just like she would have wanted. You’re always with us Mom. I love you," wrote Lindsey Vonn.

The American skier usually shares posts with her late mother on social media, especially on her birthdays and other occasions. Lindsey Vonn took a hiatus of almost six years from skiing due to her knee injury; however, after six years, she made her comeback to the sport in November 2024.

