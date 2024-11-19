Lindsey Vonn shows off Stifel US Alpine Ski Team's jersey as she prepares for her highly anticipated comeback

Lindsey Vonn donned the Stifel US Alpine Ski Team's jersey, days after announcing her return to the sport, following her partial knee surgery. Vonn drew a line to her storied career in 2019 but will show off her love for speed on the slopes again.

Vonn, 40, won the downhill gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics, becoming the first American woman alpine skier to achieve so. Her total World medal tally placed her third in the super rankings, behind just Mikaela Shiffrin and Ingemar Stenmark. Her 20th World Cup crystal global title win in 2016 surpassed the legendary Swede's record of 19 crystal globes from 1975 to 1984.

A spate of injuries compelled Vonn to retire from alpine skiing in 2019 but she has always been associated with the sporting domain. Recently, US Ski and Snowboard announced the alpine skier's entry to the Stifel US Ski Team for the 2024/25 season. Lindsey Vonn rejoined the promising US ski team, headlined by her younger counterpart, Mikaela Shiffrin.

On November 18, 2024, the Olympic gold medalist posted a story in a Stifel US Ski Team jersey on Instagram.

"Why hello there," her caption read.

Lindsey Vonn in Stifel US Ski team jersey for the 2024/25 season; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

In anticipation of entering the World Cup competitions, she shared that her only goal after her skiing return would be to enjoy racing.

"My goal is to enjoy this, and hopefully that road takes me to World Cup races. I wouldn’t be back on the U.S. ski team if I didn’t have intentions. I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t hope to be racing. I have aspirations. I love to go fast. How fast can I go? I don’t know," she said to New York Times.

Lindsey Vonn will vie for FIS points to secure a spot in the World Cup competitions.

Lindsey Vonn hinted at a probable Olympic entry if her racing remains consistent

Lindsey Vonn at the Minnesota Lynx v Los Angeles Sparks - (Source: Getty)

Vonn amassed 12 World Cup wins from 2008 to 2018 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, the venue set for the 2026 Winter Olympics. When asked about a potential Olympic appearance, she admitted to her love for Cortina and hinted at a possibility.

"I’ve always enjoyed racing in Cortina and I’ve had a lot of success in Cortina. I don’t know what the next few months and the next year and a half hold for me. So I can’t say right now if it’s a possibility....But I think everyone knows how much I love Cortina.” (via New York Times)

Lindsey Vonn also shared that she wouldn't have a competitive mindset going forward. Her only goal would be to enjoy and be stress-free like the initial days of her career.

