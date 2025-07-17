Lindsey Vonn and Simone Biles rock all black outfits amid special celebrations with RedBull

Lindsey Vonn shared a frame with the greatest gymnast, Simone Biles, during the celebration of her 20-year partnership with Red Bull. Vonn has made waves at the 2024/25 World Cup, returning to competitive skiing six years after retiring.

Lindsey Vonn clinched the second-place finish in Super-G in the World Cup finals, her first World Cup podium in seven years. Since then, she has been gearing up for the Winter Olympics in Cortina 2026 that would mark her final time on the slopes before retirement.

The 40-year-old's career achievements on the skiing slopes and beyond have been backed by her long-time partner, Red Bull, for 20 years. She joined the brand's family in 2005, a year after her first major victory at Lake Louis in 2004. In recent news, the energy drink giant celebrated two decades of Lindsey Vonn as a Red Bull partner.

Turning up the glamour in a black outfit and coordinated stilettos, Vonn shared a frame with the greatest gymnast, Simone Biles, who also donned a black leather dress. The 82-time World Cup posted the picture on her Instagram story and captioned it with a goat, gold medal emoji alongside 'x100'.

Vonn and Biles at Red Bull event; Instaggram - @lindseyvonn

Biles, whose name is synonymous with greatness, won three gold medals and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Her all-around gold made her the oldest gymnast to achieve so since 1952.

Lindsey Vonn once opened up about how it felt to present the Laureus award to Simone Biles

Lindsey Vonn Celebrates 20 Years with Red Bull in Los Angeles - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn and Simone Biles have always been appreciative of each other in person and on social media. Vonn recently presented the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award to the latter, and the two even graced the Time100 gala red carpet together.

Following the Laureus event, the 40-year-old skier penned a note on Instagram, noting how the 11-time Olympic gold medalist has impacted several women with her career achievements and mental health advocacy.

"It was an honor to present the Laureus for Sportswoman of the Year to the goat @simonebiles. Her impact goes far beyond gymnastics. She's a true champion for women in sport and for mental health and someone who has inspired me many, many times. Her performance in Paris pushed the limits of what others believed was impossible in gymnastics. Simone is one of the greatest athletes of all time, not just the goat of gymnastics! Proud to celebrate her and so many inspiring stories from across the sporting world at this year's @laureussport awards."

Biles has been away from competition since Paris Games and has not yet confirmed her comeback. She has been taking vacations and supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens' NFL career.

