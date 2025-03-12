Lindsey Vonn turns heads in chic all-white outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Lindsey Vonn garnered a lot of attention with her latest look at the Paris Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2025 Show. After previously donning a stunning Balenciaga outfit, the skier recently flaunted her stylish outfit from Gabriela Hearst.

Vonn recently made a comeback to skiing after a long hiatus of almost six years, having retired from the sport in 2019. She retired after facing multiple injuries while competing. Notably, she sustained a devastating knee injury just before her retirement. The 40-year-old underwent surgery for the same in April 2024 and then decided to make a comeback in November.

She competed in several races, including downhill and Super-G races. Along with this, she also competed at the World Championships and is presently gearing up for the ongoing World Cup. Amid this, she turned heads with her appearance at Paris Fashion Week, as she donned stunning outfits from different brands and designers.

In her most recent update, the skier shared pictures from her visit to the designer Gabriela Hearst's show, where she wore a unique-sleeve off-white dress; she enhanced the look with a black handbag. She showed off this attire through her recent post on Instagram, sharing several pictures and videos from the event.

She added a caption making her feelings known about Hearst's show, writing:

"Saved the best show for last… you’re amazing @gabrielahearst ❤️ thank you for being such an amazing advocate for women and sustainability!"

Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about her comeback to the slopes

American skier, Lindsey Vonn- Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn recently sat for an interview with BBC's Ski Sunday, where she opened up about her comeback to skiing after almost six years. Reflecting on her knee injury and the surgery, she revealed that she never thought she would be able to make her way back to the sport and compete on challenging hills like St. Anton.

"Even when I said I was going to race again, I didn't even expect to race in St Anton, because I thought there would be no way I'd be ready to race there. It's such a challenging hill. I've definitely far exceeded my expectations by a long shot," said Lindsey Vonn.

Along with this, Vonn also shared her thoughts about being criticized by many for her comeback at the age of 40. Referring to the comments as disrespectful and unacceptable, she said:

"I don't know why my comeback was such a big problem. I'm not hurting anyone doing what I'm doing. I think my answer was pretty clear last weekend. There was one apology, publicly, on a podcast. But my phone didn't ring and I don't accept anything other than a phone call because what they said about me is totally unacceptable and disrespectful."

Lindsey Vonn will next be seen competing at the La Thuile World Cup, which will be held between March 11 and 15.

