Lindsey Vonn wishes Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' on his 52nd birthday

Legendary alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, who shares a close friendship with wrestler and Hollywood celebrity Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wished him on his 52nd birthday.

Johnson is a professional wrestler and Hollywood actor who has starred in movies such as Rampage and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. In recent years, Vonn has partnered with Johnson on a campaign for gym-focused apparel.

The former skiing star is inspired by Johnson. She had said back in 2019:

"What I find so inspiring about Dwayne is that he always gives 110% in everything that he does. He basically stands for 100% authenticity and 100% effort." (via Muscle and Fitness)

The Olympian recently took to her Instagram Story to wish Johnson. She posted a photograph with the caption, along with a muscle and heart emoji:

"Happy birthday @therock"

Lindsey Vonn at the KLUTCH Sports Group x UTA Dinner Presented by Snapchat

Vonn, 39, shares a deep friendship with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. She highlighted in an interview with Footwear News in 2022:

"We actually started our friendship because he was on the cover of Sports Illustrated and they asked him 'Could anyone keep up with you in the gym?'" Vonn said. "And he said the only person would be me."

The first American woman to win an Olympic downhill gold medal said she was astounded:

"I was shocked by the interview and his people contacted us and he's really been a great friend and a great mentor since then."

Vonn said she has learned a lot from Johnson, who is a WWE wrestler. She added:

"He's always been someone I can call anytime which is pretty outstanding. And he's like everything that he appears to be on TV and in movies."

Vonn, who won six World Cups in the 2007-08 season, believes the Black Adam actor is the nicest human. She didn't hesitate to call him up about Project Rock:

"I was like, if you're going to do women's we should do it together," Vonn said. "And he said, 'You know what? That's a great idea.' And within like a month, we were on board." (via FN)

Dwayne Johnson is also all praise for the former world champion. He said:

"The Lindsey I've become close with is a good, solid human being with a heart that knows no boundaries." (via FN)

Since her retirement in 2019, Vonn established the Lindsey Vonn Foundation to help young girls and women, and the underprivileged to find their calling in sports.