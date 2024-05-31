Lindsey Vonn wishes Iga Swiatek on her birthday after supporting her in thrilling clash at French Open 2024

Lindsey Vonn, an avid tennis enthusiast, wished World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland on her birthday amid the ongoing French Open. Vonn cheered for the Pole during her second-round clash against Naomi Osaka on Wednesday.

Lindsey Vonn is keeping a close eye on the ongoing Roland Garros, where Swiatek and others are battling it out for the title. Swiatek advanced to the third round after defeating Japan's Naomi Osaka 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5 in a close encounter on Wednesday, May 29. The defending champion also went past Marie Bouzkova in straight sets on Friday to reach the fourth round.

On the other hand, fans are celebrating Iga Swiatek's birthday today and are sending their heartfelt wishes for the four-time Grand Slam winner.

Lindsey Vonn also chimed in with a special birthday wish for the athlete and posted on Instagram story, writing:

"Happy Birthday @iga.swiatek," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Furthermore, Vonn also tweeted in support of Swiatek recently, when a heartwarming video of her went viral on Tuesday in which she was seen dusting the sidelines of the court.

"I look up to her" - Iga Swiatek finds Lindsey Vonn inspiring

Lindsey Vonn is widely acclaimed as one of the most decorated alpine skiing athletes ever, having won three Olympic medals. She is also one of the six women skiers to have won World Cup races in all five skiing domains.

Besides her skiing achievements, Vonn has also established friendships with athletes from various sports, especially tennis. She shares a close bond with the Swiss maestro Roger Federer and is also friends with Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek also counts Vonn among her friends, so much so that she once revealed that she finds inspiration in the 39-year-old athlete. She stated (via Tennis 365):

"I look up to her. I mean, honestly, I didn’t have a lot of athletes that I followed, but she was one of them when she skied. I also read her biography, and I found, like, huge inspiration from that."

During a conversation with Eurosport last year, the tennis phenom made a similar statement while talking about Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffring. She said:

"They are huge inspirations for me. I don't know, I just feel like our sports are kind of connected, because these are the only two sports where I feel individual with women having the same events and the same rhythm as guys. So, yeah, it's just nice to have somebody you can look up to, and that shares the same experiences that you can learn from. I'm happy that they are also so open to talk about everything."