Ilona Maher’s DWTS partner Alan Bersten reacts to Olympian’s collab moment with adorable co-star by pitching his own companion for role

Ilona Maher's Dancing with the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, shared a light-hearted reaction to Maher's recent brand collaboration. The American rugby sensation showed off her new overzealous co-star in a recent social media post.

The American rugby sensation Ilona Maher was a contestant in season 33 of the popular reality show Dancing with the Stars. Maher was partnered with professional dancer Alan Bersten; the couple went on to the finale and ended up being the runner-up on the show. The athlete has hung her ballroom shoes since and will not be returning to dancing after her final appearance alongside fellow Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik at the Dancing with the Stars Live Tour in April.

In a recent Instagram post, Maher revealed her new furry co-star. Alan Bersten gave his light-hearted reaction, pitching his pet dog Jeff for the ad shoot.

"All I’m saying is @jeffbersten might have been able to do this. 😂 "

Screenshot of Alan Bersten's comment on Ilona Maher's Instagram post (@ilonamaher/ig)

Hello Sunshine, the media company owned by Hollywood celebrity actress Reese Witherspoon, announced the news of a docuseries in production. It will be centred around Ilona Maher and her goal of competing with USA Rugby at the 2025 World Rugby Cup. The docuseries is currently in production, and there is no definitive release date yet.

When Ilona Maher shared her gratitude and worries about becoming the face of women's rugby

Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

In an interview with Ally Head of Marie Claire UK at the beginning of the year, Maher opened up about becoming the face of women's rugby. Sharing her gratitude and her worries, the athlete said. (via Marie Claire UK)

"Where I’ve become the face of the game, people expect so much out of me to continue growing it. I want to do it all to help, but at times I feel like I’m being rung dry because they want every little thing – which I understand, but I put my blood, sweat and tears into building this platform for myself and at times I feel used for it, which is never fun.”

Ilona Maher played a role in helping her team lift the Olympic bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The rugby sensation has since skyrocketed to fame unparalleled and has become the global face of women's rugby. With over five million followers on Instagram and three million followers on TikTok, Maher has connected with the masses and has brought new audiences to the sport.

