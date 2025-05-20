"Long road to go to recovery"- Mikaela Shiffrin gives update on fiancé Aleksander Kilde's surgery after devastating crash

Mikaela Shiffrin recently opened up about her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde's recovery update, in the latest episode of her docuseries. The couple has been together since 2021 and recently got engaged in April 2024.

Ad

Kilde has been out of action since January 2024, after he was injured in an accident while racing at Wengen, Switzerland. He crashed into the nets while skiing at a speed of 120 kmph and was then immediately airlifted from the slope. He sustained a dislocated shoulder, two torn shoulder ligaments, and a severe injury to his calf that needed immediate surgery.

Following this crash, he underwent a few surgeries and is on the road to recovery. Most recently, Shiffrin opened up about his injury update in season 3, episode 5 of Moving Right Along, revealing that his last surgery was successful and he is doing everything he needs to do for his recovery. (11:19 onward)

Ad

Trending

"His last surgery was very successful. Um, it is a long road to go to recovery, for sure. So, he's taking everything step by step. He's doing everything he's supposed to be doing. I think we all know how motivated and strong he is, and his mentality is so positive and powerful. So, he, I think, is feeling for the first time like maybe he's starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel, and that was really wonderful to be able to celebrate together," said Mikaela Shiffrin.

Ad

Ad

Shiffrin also faced a crash in November 2024 and returned to the slopes in January this year.

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about spending quality time with fiancé Aleksander Kilde amid her busy schedule

After making a comeback to the slopes in January 2025, Mikaela Shiffrin produced a few non-podium finishes but eventually rose to dominance after claiming her historic 100th World Cup win in Sestriere, Italy. She recently wrapped up her season with 101 World Cup triumphs, and the last one was secured by her in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Ad

Shortly after the end of this season, Shiffrin reunited with her fiancé. She recently posted a video on Instagram, showcasing the gushy moments with him, and opening up about it, she said:

"So after World Cup finals, I got a little bit of recovery time and go visit Aleks, and, oh my gosh, I just loved being able to spend some quality time with him. We watched movies, we went for easy walks, we just chilled in the evening sun on his terrace. It was just so peaceful and such a wonderful way to come down after this entire season's craziness," said Mikaela Shiffrin.

Ad

She also penned a sweet caption for Kilde that read:

"Love you, Aleks!!🥰"

Aleksander Kilde penned a heartwarming note for Mikaela Shiffrin, praising her for her 100th World Cup win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More