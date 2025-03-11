"Look like the hottest villain"- Ilona Maher, Allyson Felix, and others react as Lindsey Vonn rocks in black Balenciaga outfit

Allyson Felix and Ilona Maher appreciated Lindsey Vonn's glamorous looks as she attended the Balenciaga show at the Paris Fashion Week. Vonn has also been garnering love and appreciation on the slopes for undoing retirement to compete in the 2024-25 World Cup season.

Competing with a titanium knee, Vonn posted a fourth and a sixth finish, her season-best scores, in the St. Anton World Cup races this season. Her feat at the World Championships alongside partner AJ Hurt faded to 16th as Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson took the title. Vonn faced another setback in the Kvitfjell event, experiencing a brain fog moment mid-race after a good start.

Vonn is enjoying off-slope exploits before returning to the competition. She attended the Paris Fashion Week for Balenciaga's fall/winter 2025 show. She turned up the glamor in an all-black look, wearing a turtle-neck bodycon, boots, and sunglasses. The 40-year-old shared frames with Alessandra Ambrosio, Tyra Banks, and Jessica Alba and watched the runway models take the stage in Paris.

Expressing delight, Vonn took to her Instagram post to write:

"Had two days off so I snuck off to Paris to see some fashion! Wow, @balenciaga I loved the show!🔥 Thank you for having me."

In awe of her fashion outing, rugby player Ilona Maher and track legend, Allyson Felix, commented below Lindsey Vonn's post.

Felix shared her support with a pair of heart-eyed emojis.

Allyson Felix comments on Vonn's post; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

On the other hand, Maher reacted:

"Third photo you look like the hottest villain"

Ilona Maher comments on Vonn's post; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Alpine skier, Nina Ortlieb, and others joined forces in the comment section.

Maher, who concluded her three-month contract with the PWR team, Bristol Bears, recently joined Adidas in a long-term partnership. Felix retired from her sport two years ago but her prominence continues to resonate in track and field.

Lindsey Vonn weighed in on her alpine skiing return after partial knee surgery

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn cited injuries to retire from alpine skiing in 2019. She underwent knee replacement surgery in 2023 to treat the persistent difficulties from her past injuries.

In an interview with CBS Monday Morning, the 82-time World Cup winner shared how her body pains going beyond her control led to the decision of surgery. She further noted that her return to the slopes happened solely because of her love for the sport and not to achieve any specific goals.

"It was really bad. I couldn't straighten it all the way. I couldn't flex it all the way and so I just stuck in this half state that ended up causing hip pain, back pain, neck pain. It wasn't just my knee unfortunately, it was kind of everything. It's just like you get to the end of your rope and you got to make a decision so, I did," she said.

"I don't need to ski. I'm Lindsey. I'm a person that loves to ski, and that's a really big distinction for me in my mind," Vomn added.

Lindsey Vonn boasts a gold and two bronze medals from the Olympics. She surpassed Ingemar Stenmark with her 20th Crystal Globe win in 2016.

